Entrepreneur Magazine: December 2018
Featured Article
Maria Sharapova Built a Business Empire Thanks to Her Winning Team
For the tennis champ and entrepreneur, teamwork is the key to success.
RadioShack Is Now Selling in Unexpected Places. Will Anyone Buy?
After hanging on through two bankruptcies, RadioShack struck a deal to open small locations inside a franchise called HobbyTown. Now, the question: Will this help or hurt both brands?
Spanx Founder Sara Blakely Has 99 Pages of Business Ideas
She's CEO of a billion-dollar brand, but she's always looking to invent the next big thing.
Marketing
What Seth Godin Wants You To Know About Marketing in 2019
The Industry expert urges companies to be relevant, not loud.
Customer Engagement
Good American Founder Emma Grede Gets Honest With Her Customers
The key to good customer service? Frank, honest communication -- even when the truth hurts.
Trends
Understanding Youth Culture Is the Key to Success in 2019 and Beyond
Trendera founder Jane Buckingham urges entrepreneurs to prepare for the future by looking at what the youngest generation wants right now.
Success
What You Need to Know to Succeed in 2019
As the new year approaches, experts sound off on the tips and trends you need to know to rule 2019.
Editor's Note
Every Entrepreneur Has Imposter Syndrome. Here's Why We Need to Talk About It.
Everyone feels the same way, but no one will admit it. Let's break the stalemate.
Franchises
Our Top 10 Franchise Categories for 2019
From fresh industries to the established spaces that show no signs of slowing down, here are the 10 franchise categories we believe will boom in 2019.
Real Estate
If Business Is Booming, Why Is Main Street America Still Full of Empty Storefronts?
Whether or not you have a retail store, you've seen the problem: Storefronts are shuttered on streets nationwide. And when one store closes, others will follow. How do we fix it?
Growth Strategies
Should You Run More Than One Company?
It may sound masochistic, but these founders have found success with parallel entrepreneurship.
Marketing
Need Customers to Try a New, Unfamiliar Product? Give it Away for Free.
How this mushroom-beverage entrepreneur got hesitant passersby to try his mushroom-based drinks.