Entrepreneur Magazine: December 2018

Entrepreneur Magazine - December 2018
Featured Article

Maria Sharapova Built a Business Empire Thanks to Her Winning Team

For the tennis champ and entrepreneur, teamwork is the key to success.

RadioShack Is Now Selling in Unexpected Places. Will Anyone Buy?

After hanging on through two bankruptcies, RadioShack struck a deal to open small locations inside a franchise called HobbyTown. Now, the question: Will this help or hurt both brands?

Spanx Founder Sara Blakely Has 99 Pages of Business Ideas

She's CEO of a billion-dollar brand, but she's always looking to invent the next big thing.

What Seth Godin Wants You To Know About Marketing in 2019
Marketing

What Seth Godin Wants You To Know About Marketing in 2019

The Industry expert urges companies to be relevant, not loud.
Jason Feifer Editor-in-Chief | 4 min read
Good American Founder Emma Grede Gets Honest With Her Customers
Customer Engagement

Good American Founder Emma Grede Gets Honest With Her Customers

The key to good customer service? Frank, honest communication -- even when the truth hurts.
Stephanie Schomer Deputy Editor | 4 min read
Understanding Youth Culture Is the Key to Success in 2019 and Beyond
Trends

Understanding Youth Culture Is the Key to Success in 2019 and Beyond

Trendera founder Jane Buckingham urges entrepreneurs to prepare for the future by looking at what the youngest generation wants right now.
Liz Brody | 4 min read
What You Need to Know to Succeed in 2019
Success

What You Need to Know to Succeed in 2019

As the new year approaches, experts sound off on the tips and trends you need to know to rule 2019.
Entrepreneur Staff | 15+ min read
Every Entrepreneur Has Imposter Syndrome. Here's Why We Need to Talk About It.
Editor's Note

Every Entrepreneur Has Imposter Syndrome. Here's Why We Need to Talk About It.

Everyone feels the same way, but no one will admit it. Let's break the stalemate.
Jason Feifer Editor-in-Chief | 4 min read
Our Top 10 Franchise Categories for 2019
Franchises

Our Top 10 Franchise Categories for 2019

From fresh industries to the established spaces that show no signs of slowing down, here are the 10 franchise categories we believe will boom in 2019.
Tracy Stapp Herold | 15+ min read
If Business Is Booming, Why Is Main Street America Still Full of Empty Storefronts?
Real Estate

If Business Is Booming, Why Is Main Street America Still Full of Empty Storefronts?

Whether or not you have a retail store, you've seen the problem: Storefronts are shuttered on streets nationwide. And when one store closes, others will follow. How do we fix it?
Hayden Field Associate Editor | 15+ min read
Should You Run More Than One Company?
Growth Strategies

Should You Run More Than One Company?

It may sound masochistic, but these founders have found success with parallel entrepreneurship.
Amy Wilkinson | 7 min read
Need Customers to Try a New, Unfamiliar Product? Give it Away for Free.
Marketing

Need Customers to Try a New, Unfamiliar Product? Give it Away for Free.

How this mushroom-beverage entrepreneur got hesitant passersby to try his mushroom-based drinks.
Tero Isokauppila | 4 min read
Entrepreneur Magazine - December 2018
