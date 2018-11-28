The Industry expert urges companies to be relevant, not loud.

If anyone knows marketing's future, it's Seth Godin. The longtime guru of the subject and author of 19 books -- his new one is called This Is Marketing, and he has a new notebook in partnership with MOO -- preaches a kind of invisible marketing. "The word marketing should mean "What do we call it when we make something people want?' " he says. That'll become increasingly important as 2019 brings more digital noise. His challenge: Be relevant, not loud.

How will marketing continue to change in 2019?