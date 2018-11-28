What Seth Godin Wants You To Know About Marketing in 2019 The Industry expert urges companies to be relevant, not loud.
This story appears in the December 2018 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »
If anyone knows marketing's future, it's Seth Godin. The longtime guru of the subject and author of 19 books -- his new one is called This Is Marketing, and he has a new notebook in partnership with MOO -- preaches a kind of invisible marketing. "The word marketing should mean "What do we call it when we make something people want?' " he says. That'll become increasingly important as 2019 brings more digital noise. His challenge: Be relevant, not loud.
Related: The Best Marketing Material Is Something Your Audience Would Miss If They Stopped Receiving It
How will marketing continue to change in 2019?
The rest of this article is locked.
Join Entrepreneur+ today for access.
Already have an account? Sign In