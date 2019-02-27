10 Cheap Businesses You Can Start In South Africa Aimed At The Local Market

Start-up capital required: R10 000 – R100 000 (Estimated)

According to Bryony Sinclair from the World Cancer Research Fund International, sugary drink companies target low and middle-income countries. In South Africa, these sugar barons have been met with a sugar tax that has added to the wholesale cost of their products. But, customers have been asked to accept small package sizes to offset the price difference of the sugar tax. You could start you own low-sugar refreshment company to take on the giants in this industry. Whether you opt for juice, fizzy drinks or milk-based products, your input costs will vary. However, nothing stops you from starting ultra-lean, with a ‘Lemonade stand’ at a local shopping centre or mall.

Why start this type of business?

More than four times as many people have Type II diabetes today compared to 36 years ago, according to the World Health Organisation. In 1980, 108 million people were diagnosed with diabetes worldwide. In South Africa, 7% of adults aged 21 to 79 have diabetes. Even the Coca-Cola company is looking at ways to supply drinks with less sugar content. Reformulation efforts have seen sugar reductions across its key brands, while a rising number of consumers are also switching from regular to zero sugar versions of Coke’s brands.

The Duchess was launched by The Duchess Drinks Company in September 2016 and it is quickly becoming a favourite amongst healthy, successful, and discerning individuals. The Duchess is the brainchild of Johannes Le Roux, a Cape Town-native with a background in advertising and brand launches. He partnered with Inus Smuts, a long-time friend and collaborator, to develop The Duchess with local botanists. Both sugar-free and alcohol-free, The Duchess can be enjoyed by anyone looking to reduce their sugar intake, while still enjoying a crispy-fresh gin-inspired refreshment.

What you would need to get started

You’d need to know about supply chains and production. There’s also health and safety requirements to adhere to. When you start out and production is low, you might be able to manage on your own, but eventually you will need to scale with employees and service providers if this is going to be a big business move for you. Look at the brands out there and assess whether you can bring a product to market that not only competes on sugar content, but also on value. You’ll have to get creative to compete with the bigger businesses in the industry as you grow.