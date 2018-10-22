Startups

How Unforeseen Problems Can Be Your Sign to Push More Aggressively
Startups

How Unforeseen Problems Can Be Your Sign to Push More Aggressively

Outside pressure to back down may be a tip that you should consider pivoting.
MaRS Discovery District | 2 min read
10 Food and Beverage Startups That PepsiCo Sees as the Next Big Thing
Food Businesses

10 Food and Beverage Startups That PepsiCo Sees as the Next Big Thing

These companies have been named the inaugural class of PepsiCo's Nutrition Greenhouse Program in North America.
Entrepreneur Staff | 5 min read
16 Weird Things We've Learned About Uber's Billionaire Co-Founder Travis Kalanick
Travis Kalanick

16 Weird Things We've Learned About Uber's Billionaire Co-Founder Travis Kalanick

The frugal billionaire recently inked a deal for a $36.4 million penthouse in New York City.
Stephen J. Bronner | 6 min read
When in Your Startup's Journey Should You Consider Overhauling Everything?
Startups

When in Your Startup's Journey Should You Consider Overhauling Everything?

The founder of photography company Twenty20 talks about how to approach a restructuring.
Eric Siu | 2 min read
The World's Most Valuable Startup Is a Company You've Probably Never Heard of
Startups

The World's Most Valuable Startup Is a Company You've Probably Never Heard of

A recent $3 billion funding round landed Bytedance (parent of TikTok) the title of world's most valuable startup.
Hayden Field | 2 min read
Pepperdine's Most Fundable Companies of 2018
Pepperdine Graziadio Business School

Pepperdine's Most Fundable Companies of 2018

15+ min read
This CFO Considers Startup Finance a Technical Science (and an Art)
Startups

This CFO Considers Startup Finance a Technical Science (and an Art)

If given the option, this exec would recommend to his younger self brushing up on math and technical skills.
Business Rockstars | 2 min read
6 Reasons Why Startups Are Riskier Than Franchise Businesses
Franchise

6 Reasons Why Startups Are Riskier Than Franchise Businesses

Starting any business can be risky, but startups in particular deal with these six aspects.
Jim Judy | 5 min read
3 Dating Tips to Find the Right Co-Founder
Partnerships

3 Dating Tips to Find the Right Co-Founder

A good co-founder will boost your startup's chances to succeed.
Angela Ruth | 5 min read
Businesses You Didn't Know Your Favorite Celebrities Own
Celebrity Entrepreneurs

Businesses You Didn't Know Your Favorite Celebrities Own

These celebrities took their careers to the business world.
GOBankingRates | 7 min read
