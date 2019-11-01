4 Cardinal Rules of Money Management

Importance of saving cannot be overstated. It shelters us during emergencies and empowers us to spend on things without having to borrow. And yet, many postpone including saving in their budget as they give spending precedence over saving.

Financial planners say that 10% is the bare minimum that should be stashed away at the start of the month before you start spending. You can either automate this in a liquid fund, or start a recurring deposit or simply transfer it into a secondary savings account.

New earners with less income should not postpone this practice for later thinking that 10% on their skimpy incomes will be insignificant.