Cyber Monday

Top Amazon Deals That are Sure to Come Back This Cyber Monday

Jump on these Cyber Monday a week early.
Top Amazon Deals That are Sure to Come Back This Cyber Monday
Image credit: Christian Wiediger
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Amazon outdoes itself each year, announcing that year's Cyber Monday as their biggest shopping day in company history. Each year, it seems there are more Cyber Monday promotions bombarding your social media feeds and filling up your inboxes. It can seem overwhleming, but at the end of the day, everyone is looking for a deal. 

It's no surpise then that some of Amazon's top-selling Cyber Monday deals from last year are expected to make the list this year as well. So, if you missed out on these steals last year, you have another chance at taking them home for a bargain.

We've done all of the heavy-lifting for you so you don't have to go looking for yourselves. From Amazon Echos to Instant Pots and Ancestry DNA kits, we've gone ahead and rounded up these steals here so you can spend less time deal hunting and more time shopping. Read on for details:

Bose QuietComfort 25 Acoustic Noise Cancelling Headphones

Bose QuietComfort 25 Acoustic Noise Cancelling Headphones
Image credit: Amazon

Instant Pot DUO60 – 6 Quart

Instant Pot DUO60 – 6 Quart
Image credit: Amazon

AncestryDNA: Genetic Ethnicity Test

AncestryDNA: Genetic Ethnicity Test
Image credit: Amazon

 

Echo Dot

Echo Dot
Image credit: Amazon

