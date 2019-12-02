Cyber Monday

10 Cyber Monday Deals That You Need to Check Out (That Aren't Laptops or Smartwatches)

Save big when you shop today.
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store
Contributor
4 min read
It's time to celebrate Cyber Monday the best way we all know how: shopping! We've done the hard work for you, rounding up some of today's best deals on the web so you can find something for everyone on your list. Even yourself.

KeepSolid VPN Unlimited: Lifetime Subscription

With cybercrime on the rise, everybody should be using a VPN. VPN Unlimited is one of the best options on the market, giving you 256-bit encryption, location masking, and more security features without slowing your browsing down.

Save NowKeepSolid VPN Unlimited: Lifetime Subscription for $23.40 with promo code "CMSAVE40" at checkout

HYPHEN Wireless Earbuds

These wireless earbuds were mindfully engineered to be both practical and affordable. They feature Bluetooth 5.0, integrated wireless charging, advanced touch controls, and even IPX5 water resistance so you can enjoy your music anywhere, rain or shine.

Save Now: HYPHEN Wireless Earbuds for $55.20 (Orig. $89) with promo code "CMSAVE20" at checkout

Degoo Premium: Lifetime 10TB Backup Plan

With the amount of data the average person creates and manages over their life, you're bound to need a secure cloud storage option along the way. Degoo gives you 10TB of safe, easy-to-use cloud storage at an unbeatable price.

Save NowDegoo Premium: Lifetime 10TB Backup Plan for $89.99 (Orig. $3,600) 

Genius Pack Aerial Hardside Carry On Spinner

This carry-on bag is built for life on the go. With tough siding, beautifully organized internal compartments, and 360-degree rotating wheels, it's the perfect bag for any business trip.

Save NowGenius Pack Aerial Hardside Carry On Spinner for $131.75 (Orig. $298) with promo code "BFSAVE15" at checkout

Rosetta Stone: Lifetime Subscriptions

Rosetta Stone is the gold standard of language education, having taught millions to speak new languages over the years. Right now, you can score an exclusive discount on a lifetime subscription to their complete learning program.

Save NowRosetta Stone: Lifetime Subscriptions for $169.15 (Orig. $199) with promo code "BFSAVE15" at checkout

Nomad 1.5M Battery Lightning Cable

Apple's standard-issue Lightning charging cable costs more than $20. This Lightning cable from Nomad is significantly more durable, is longer, and has a battery built-in so you can actually charge your devices on the go without needing an outlet.

Save NowNomad 1.5M Battery Lightning Cable for $16 (Orig. $49.95) with promo code "CMSAVE20" at checkout

Eravino Wine Decanter Breather Carafe

This beautiful carafe doubles as a decanter, helping wine to breathe and aerate so it becomes more flavorful before serving. Plus, it connects directly to wine bottles so you can easily pour the wine back in the bottle for safe keeping.

Save NowEravino Wine Decanter Breather Carafe for $40 (Orig. $84.99) with promo code "CMSAVE20" at checkout

BONDIC® Starter Kit + Extra Refill

BONDIC® is what you use when glue fails. This incredible tool can glue, mold, and bind practically any material without the mess that glue leaves behind. It's exactly what you need to fix all the trinkets you've been meaning to fix.

Save NowBONDIC® Starter Kit + Extra Refill for $16 (Orig. $24.99) with promo code "CMSAVE20" at checkout

Mealthy CrispLid

If you already have a pressure cooker or picked one up during Black Friday sales, then perfect! This innovative tool converts any electric pressure cooker into an air fryer, allowing you to broil, crisp, or fry foods. Most pressure cookers don't have a fry function — CrispLid makes it possible.

Save NowMealthy CrispLid for $40 (Orig. $59.95) with promo code "CMSAVE20" at checkout

myGEKOgear Orbit 530 1296p W-Fi Dashcam with Sony Night Vision Sensor

Accidents happen when you least expect them. It's better to be safe than sorry so you don't get hurt a second time by insurance companies. This dashcam records in crystal clear HD picture and even has a night vision sensor so you'll always have an expert witness in the event of a crash.

Save NowmyGEKOgear Orbit 530 1296p W-Fi Dashcam with Sony Night Vision Sensor for $87.20 (Orig. $149.99) with promo code "CMSAVE20" at checkout

