10 Cyber Monday Deals That You Need to Check Out (That Aren't Laptops or Smartwatches)

Save big when you shop today.

December 2, 2019 4 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

KeepSolid VPN Unlimited: Lifetime Subscription

Image credit: Entrepreneur Store

It's time to celebrate Cyber Monday the best way we all know how: shopping! We've done the hard work for you, rounding up some of today's best deals on the web so you can find something for everyone on your list. Even yourself.

With cybercrime on the rise, everybody should be using a VPN. VPN Unlimited is one of the best options on the market, giving you 256-bit encryption, location masking, and more security features without slowing your browsing down.

Save Now: KeepSolid VPN Unlimited: Lifetime Subscription for $23.40 with promo code "CMSAVE40" at checkout.

HYPHEN Wireless Earbuds

Image credit: Entrepreneur Store

These wireless earbuds were mindfully engineered to be both practical and affordable. They feature Bluetooth 5.0, integrated wireless charging, advanced touch controls, and even IPX5 water resistance so you can enjoy your music anywhere, rain or shine.

Save Now: HYPHEN Wireless Earbuds for $55.20 (Orig. $89) with promo code "CMSAVE20" at checkout.

Degoo Premium: Lifetime 10TB Backup Plan

Image credit: Entrepreneur Store

With the amount of data the average person creates and manages over their life, you're bound to need a secure cloud storage option along the way. Degoo gives you 10TB of safe, easy-to-use cloud storage at an unbeatable price.

Save Now: Degoo Premium: Lifetime 10TB Backup Plan for $89.99 (Orig. $3,600)

Genius Pack Aerial Hardside Carry On Spinner

Image credit: Entrepreneur Store

This carry-on bag is built for life on the go. With tough siding, beautifully organized internal compartments, and 360-degree rotating wheels, it's the perfect bag for any business trip.

Save Now: Genius Pack Aerial Hardside Carry On Spinner for $131.75 (Orig. $298) with promo code "BFSAVE15" at checkout.

Rosetta Stone: Lifetime Subscriptions

Image credit: Entrepreneur Store

Rosetta Stone is the gold standard of language education, having taught millions to speak new languages over the years. Right now, you can score an exclusive discount on a lifetime subscription to their complete learning program.

Save Now: Rosetta Stone: Lifetime Subscriptions for $169.15 (Orig. $199) with promo code "BFSAVE15" at checkout.

Nomad 1.5M Battery Lightning Cable

Image credit: Entrepreneur Store

Apple's standard-issue Lightning charging cable costs more than $20. This Lightning cable from Nomad is significantly more durable, is longer, and has a battery built-in so you can actually charge your devices on the go without needing an outlet.

Save Now: Nomad 1.5M Battery Lightning Cable for $16 (Orig. $49.95) with promo code "CMSAVE20" at checkout.

Eravino Wine Decanter Breather Carafe

Image credit: Entrepreneur Store

This beautiful carafe doubles as a decanter, helping wine to breathe and aerate so it becomes more flavorful before serving. Plus, it connects directly to wine bottles so you can easily pour the wine back in the bottle for safe keeping.

Save Now: Eravino Wine Decanter Breather Carafe for $40 (Orig. $84.99) with promo code "CMSAVE20" at checkout.

BONDIC® Starter Kit + Extra Refill

Image credit: Entrepreneur Store

BONDIC® is what you use when glue fails. This incredible tool can glue, mold, and bind practically any material without the mess that glue leaves behind. It's exactly what you need to fix all the trinkets you've been meaning to fix.

Save Now: BONDIC® Starter Kit + Extra Refill for $16 (Orig. $24.99) with promo code "CMSAVE20" at checkout.

Mealthy CrispLid

Image credit: Entrepreneur Store

If you already have a pressure cooker or picked one up during Black Friday sales, then perfect! This innovative tool converts any electric pressure cooker into an air fryer, allowing you to broil, crisp, or fry foods. Most pressure cookers don't have a fry function — CrispLid makes it possible.

Save Now: Mealthy CrispLid for $40 (Orig. $59.95) with promo code "CMSAVE20" at checkout.

myGEKOgear Orbit 530 1296p W-Fi Dashcam with Sony Night Vision Sensor

Image credit: Entrepreneur Store

Accidents happen when you least expect them. It's better to be safe than sorry so you don't get hurt a second time by insurance companies. This dashcam records in crystal clear HD picture and even has a night vision sensor so you'll always have an expert witness in the event of a crash.

Save Now: myGEKOgear Orbit 530 1296p W-Fi Dashcam with Sony Night Vision Sensor for $87.20 (Orig. $149.99) with promo code "CMSAVE20" at checkout.