4 Ways to Carry Money When Traveling Overseas

Entrepreneur India tells you features and charges of different ways of making purchases abroad

Planning a trip abroad is much more than just budgeting for expenses. After booking flights and hotel, the next big worry is to figure out a way to carry money overseas.

While buying local currency of the destination is the easiest way to eliminate all your transaction worries, carrying too much cash is not advisable. Debit and credit card are the next best option, but they involve stiff costs that can add up over the duration of the trip. And then, of course, there are forex cards.

We recommend carrying a mix of all the available options as per your needs rather than depending on one. Credit/debit cards can come in handy during emergencies, whereas cash is useful for small expenses. Forex cards are definitely the best form of plastic to use for majority of transactions, but new-age products such as NiYo card score higher in terms of convenience and costs compared with forex cards.

We tell you features and charges of different ways of making purchases abroad.