10 Accessories Entrepreneurs Will Use Daily, Save More During This Labor Day Sale
HyperSonic Lite True Wireless Earphones
Getting into the zone is important for entrepreneurs, and music can be a great way to do that. With 4.3 stars on Amazon (out of 5), these earphones are a great option. They offer immersive HD sound, Bluetooth 5.0 connection, and IPX6 water resistance.
Get the HyperSonic Lite True Wireless Earphones for $42.50 (Orig. $79) with promo code: GOFORIT15.
U-STREAM Home Streaming Studio with 10" Ring Light & Tripod
You're spending more time than ever on video calls—shouldn't you look your best? This home streaming studio includes a ring light and tripod to get the perfect setup for all your calls. Whether you're presenting important information or just facilitating a conversation, U-STREAM will help you get your point across.
Get U-STREAM Home Streaming Studio with 10" Ring Light & Tripod for $42.50 (Orig. $99) with promo code: GOFORIT15.
Aduro Sport Elite Recovery Massage Gun
Entrepreneurs need to break a physical sweat sometimes, too. But maintaining a great workout routine is easier said than done. This high-powered massage gun will provide deep, percussive massages to all of your pain points to help you recover faster.
Get the Aduro Sport Elite Recovery Massage Gun for $68 (Orig. $199) with promo code: GOFORIT15.
Sensibo SKY Smart AC Controller
Comfort is everything when you're trying to do your best work. Don't get up to change the thermostat, just use a Sensibo SKY Smart AC Controller instead. This clever device lets you change the temperature, schedule airflow, and much more.
Get Sensibo SKY Smart AC Controller for $84.15 (Orig. $149) with promo code: GOFORIT15.
Urbanears Rålis Portable Bluetooth 5.0 Speaker
With 20 hours of wireless playtime, Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, and a weather-proof design, this is the perfect speaker to take between home and the office. You can also share DJ duty by pairing two devices simultaneously or using an AUX connection to connect a third. It's a budget-friendly way to introduce surround sound to your home or office.
Get the Urbanears Rålis Portable Bluetooth 5.0 Speaker for $93.50 (Orig. $199) with promo code: GOFORIT15.
AURA Band Fitness Tracker
Entrepreneurs can't thrive without knowing their skill sets. Likewise, you can't reach your fitness goals without knowing your body. AURA Band uses bioimpedance technology to measure your body composition, hydration, sleep, activity, and heart rate, tracking it all in an app so you can have a comprehensive understanding of your health.
Get the AURA Band Fitness Tracker for $137.70 (Orig. $179) with promo code: GOFORIT15.
EvaSMART 2: Smart Personal Air Conditioner
Staying comfortable is a crucial component to doing your best work. Fortunately, you don't have to shell out hundreds on the electric bill every month to keep cool. This personal air conditioner uses natural evaporative cooling to cool off your area to a comfortable temperature.
Get the EvaSMART 2: Smart Personal Air Conditioner for $153 (Orig. $269) with promo code: GOFORIT15.
Mobile Pixels TRIO: Portable Dual Screen Laptop Monitor
Got used to a dual-screen setup at work? You can still have that dual-screen, and even a triple-screen, while working from home with the Mobile Pixels TRIO. This clever device clips onto your laptop, adding two more screens to work from.
Get the Mobile Pixels TRIO: Portable Dual Screen Laptop Monitor for $215 (Orig. $249) with promo code: SCREEN44.
Ultraloq Combo Smart Lock & Key Fob
Keep your important documents secure and accessible with this smart lock. Ultraloq uses a deadbolt and latch and has Bluetooth connectivity, allowing you to use your phone to open it whenever you need. It also has fingerprint access, supports eKey sharing, and much more.
Get the Ultraloq Combo Smart Lock & Key Fob for $280.50 (Orig. $369) with promo code: GOFORIT15.
Jetson Eris Electric Scooter
Why drive to work or take public transit when you could scoot? The Jetson Eris Electric Scooter is the perfect machine for urban commuting. Reaching speeds of up to 14mph with a 12-mile range, you'll be able to get from A to B in no time.
Get the Jetson Eris Electric Scooter for $425 (Orig. $499.99) with promo code: GOFORIT15.