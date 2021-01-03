2020 Is a Reminder Why Timing The Stock Market is Futile

The stock market in 2020 came full circle--after crashing about 35 per cent between February and March driven by the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic, it recovered by as much as 80 per cent in the following months.

Of the many unprecedented things that 2020 will be remembered for, one is the stock market coming full circle in less than eight months.

Between February and March, the BSE Sensex nosedived from its peak of 41,945 by about 35 per cent driven by the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic and its impact on the economy. Soon after in May, bulls were back in the driver seat and pushed the markets up by as much as 80 per cent over the next seven months. Sensex is currently trading at all time high levels of 47,000.

“This is probably the first time when both the bear and bull cycles occurred in the same year,” says Amit Jain, a Delhi-based financial planner.

The stock market roller-coaster this year has brought home the fundamentals of investing—stick to asset allocation and don’t time the market. Here are three reasons why timing the market is a futile exercise at best.