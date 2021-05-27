Keep Your Cool on the Best Mattresses for Hot Sleepers

May 27, 2021 5 min read

Tired of waking up in the middle of the night only to find yourself lying in a puddle of perspiration, dehydration luring you into the kitchen for a cold glass of water? You don’t have to deprive yourself of REM just because your is an outright heat trap. Instead, turn your head to the best mattresses for hot sleepers, which often combine traditional coil systems with gels, latex, or memory foam materials to promote optimal airflow.

The best cooling mattresses come in all shapes and sizes — from twin to California king, from smart to barebones, and from flat to perforated. Some are better suited to side sleepers, such as the Helix Midnight Luxe, while others, like the Eight Sleep Pod Pro are designed for couples with different sleep temperature preferences. Of course, because not everyone has over a grand to spend on a mattress, we’ve also included budget-friendly options such as The Allswell and Cocoon by Sealy.

Each pick has been vetted by experts to help you get some much-needed rest through the night without interruption, guaranteeing an upgrade over your existing heat conductor. As it’s arguably the most important part of your bed, you really don’t want to skimp on a mattress, no matter how intimidating the price tags look at first glance. Keep in mind that most mattress brands offer some form of financing to soften the blow of this substantial, but imperative, investment.

Best Cooling Mattress Overall: Purple Hybrid ($1,349+)

Image credit: Purple

Co-developed by a literal rocket scientist, Purple made a name for itself as the company behind the world’s first no-pressure . By sculpting their patented Hyper-Elastic Polymer into a framework that could redistribute pressure to the areas that need it and relaxing it in the areas that don’t, Tony and Terry Pearce created a mattress that works for sleepers of all types. The Hybrid model in particular adds support coils to improve airflow, making it the best cooling mattress for hot sleepers bar none.

Best Cooling Mattress for Back Pain: Cocoon by Sealy Chill Hybrid ($649+)

Image credit: Cocoon by Sealy

With the ability to conform to your body shape and size, the Cocoon by Sealy Chill Hybrid’s responsive coils offer a personalized experience bolstered by a reinforced steel perimeter. The company’s Perfect Fit memory foam sits on top of the breathable springs for even greater back support. On top of the air-permeable springs, Cocoon’s signature Phase Change material dispels heat to prevent the midnight sweats.

Best Cooling Mattress Features: Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Breeze ($3,199+)

Image credit: Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Breeze

Depending on how much you’re willing to spend, the Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Breeze promises a good night’s anywhere between 3 and 8 degrees cooler, thanks to its microclimate-regulating PureCool+ Phase Change Material wrapped in a SmartClimate Cover. In conjunction with the Tempur-CM+ comfort layer, the Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Breeze provides a calculated temperature improvement in its ProBreeze and LuxeBreeze variants alike.

Best Cooling Mattress for Side Sleepers: Helix Midnight Luxe ($999+)

Image credit: Helix

Not everyone is comfortable sleeping on their back. If you’d rather on your side, you’re not alone. In fact, 74% of the population is right there with you. Fortunately, the Helix Midnight Luxe knocks out two birds with one stone, tending to the needs of side sleepers with its luxury memory foam top layer while also helping regulate your body temperature using its breathable Tencel fiber cover.

Best Memory Foam Cooling Mattress: Layla Memory Foam Mattress ($549+)

Image credit: Layla

Sink into the memory foam of your dreams with the Layla Memory Foam Mattress, a comfortable bed cushion with a reversible twist. On one side, you’ll get premium softness while the other features firm back support. Either way, the copper gel-infused structure adapts to your body, firmly embracing it in areas of extreme pressure while retaining its natural softness everywhere else and conducting heat away from your space.

Image credit: Eight Sleep

Quantitative tech lovers will appreciate the Eight Sleep Pod Pro for its unparalleled sleep tracking capabilities, putting biometrics — as well as feedback on your personal REM cycles and tossing and turning behaviors throughout the night — at your fingertips. Couples, on the other hand, will relish the two-zoned temperature regulation that lets you control your bed’s “thermostat” on both sides independently of one another.

Best Affordable Cooling Mattress: The Allswell ($265+)

Image credit: Allswell

Save a buck, or several hundred, when you opt for The Allswell, a lower priced, but still serviceable alternative to the best mattresses for hot sleepers on the market. The hybrid is one of the cheapest in its class. Made from a charcoal- and copper gel-infused memory foam, it incorporates coils and dissipates heat just as higher-end mattresses do, and it strikes a nice balance between firmness and softness too.