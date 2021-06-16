The Best Father's Day Gifts You Should Buy Before It's Too Late

June 16, 2021 4 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

With Father’s Day around the corner, you might be scrambling to find something your dad likes at the last minute.

We’re no strangers to procrastination, and especially considering how distracting the “return to normalcy” can be, it’s understandable if you didn’t start looking for that perfect present weeks ago. Fortunately, some retailers like Amazon promise speedy shipping that’ll get your dad his gift in a jiff.

But in the event that your purchase doesn’t arrive in time, you can always give your dad a card and an order confirmation receipt that says “thinking of you” in your own words, with a little “I’m sorry” note at the bottom to spare yourself the lecture.

To save you some time, we’ve handpicked a generous selection of recommendations you can rest assured your dad will enjoy as much as ours do.

Hydragun ($299)

Image credit: Hydragun

How’s that old saying go? When life gives you joint pain, buy a Hydragun. Although it doesn’t have the name recognition of the Theragun, it is easier to find, has more settings, and comes with an exponentially longer battery life. Plus it’s on sale for a limited time.

Cuisinart EM-100NP1 Espresso Machine ($200)

Image credit: Cuisinart

Give your dad the gift of caffeine this Father’s Day. Named our top pick for espresso machines under $200, the Cuisinart EM-100NP1 is compatible with both coffee grounds and pods and makes up to two cups per session. It can even froth milk for the perfect Americano.

Illy Classico Coffee ($12)

Image credit: Illy

What’s an espresso machine without espresso? Illy makes our favorite ground coffee, and its Classico espresso blend is one of the finer blends you’ll see in the wild. Secured in Illy’s signature pressurized can, it’s also one of the freshest.

TaoTronics Standing Desk Converter ($81)

Image credit: TaoTronics

One of the more recent office trends, standing desks get you up on your feet to reduce stiffness, back pain, and fatigue. Sadly, standing desks can also be quite expensive, with many costing upwards of a grand. Revered as the best standing desk converter for laptops, the TaoTronics Desk Converter is a healthy add-on to your dad’s existing workstation.

Amazon Fire HD Tablet ($50-$90)

Image credit: Amazon

Ranked our best tablet for reading books, the Amazon Fire HD 8 has everything your dad will need to catch up on his literary backlog while also catching up with friends on social media. For a cheaper alternative, consider the smaller but still great Amazon Fire HD 7.

DJI Mini 2 Drone ($449)

Image credit: DJI

Although a drone might be one of the last things you associate with Father’s Day, bigger spenders might want to take another look at what we called the best drone for the money when it comes to aerial photography, the DJI Mini 2. What boils down to an industry-grade RC helicopter with a 4K camera attached could end up being your dad’s new favorite toy.

Mixology & Craft 10-Piece Bartender Kit ($50)

Image credit: Mixology & Craft

For the aspiring mixologist dads out there, a bartender kit is a must-own. And the Mixology & Craft 10-Piece Bartender Kit has more than enough to get started making your own drinks at home, including a shaker, muddler, a strainer, a mixing spoon, and more.

Jack Black Beard Grooming Kit ($35)

Image credit: Jack Black

Is your dad more of a beard-tender than a bartender? Then look no further than the Jack Black Beard Grooming Kit. Comprising a beard wash, beard lube, beard oil, and a nifty comb to keep his whiskers tidied up, it has everything your dad needs to start grooming.

Callaway Golf Shirts

Image credit: Callaway Apparel

Dads who spend their days chipping away at a ball on the course will appreciate the proper attire to suit the occasion. One of the more reputable brands in the space, Callaway has all the key staples for a classic golf dad fit.