Whether you're looking to help the planet, make some money on your unused space, meet new people at exclusive events, or make money while shopping online, let these side hustles inspire you to make some extra cash.

It's no secret that life is expensive these days. We've all experienced sticker shock at the grocery store or gas station, and many of us are wondering how we're going to make ends meet — much less save for the future. But for entrepreneurs, a challenging situation is also an opportunity to get creative, and make some money. Life is too short to spend your extra time being bored or miserable, so we think the best side hustles are those that incorporate your interests and talents.

As we kick off the new year, we are looking back on some of our favorite side hustles for inspiration. These gigs and mini businesses have helped everyone from college students and busy dads to grandparents looking to pad their retirement savings.