This is a subscriber-only article.

For a limited time, join Entrepreneur+ and save 50% during our Cyber Monday sale. Use code SAVE50.

Join Now

Already have an account?

Sign in
Entrepreneur Plus - Short White
For Subscribers

4 Keys to an Unforgettable Customer Experience Exceptional service goes beyond superficial platitudes and basic hospitality.

By Andrea Olson

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Despite massive investments of management time and money, customer satisfaction remains a frustrating pursuit in many organizations. Customer experience initiatives frequently fail, and successful teams have a hard time sustaining their performance.

Why is it so hard to build and maintain the capacity to deliver an unforgettable experience? The reasons go much deeper than the commonly cited cause: a failure to execute. The problem with customer experience improvement efforts is rooted in the lack of an understanding of the core elements that are common across all unforgettable experiences.

We conducted a study with 250 customers across major industries about their "most unforgettable service experience," and while they had some amazing stories, they all had the same things in common. No matter what the industry, company or situation, every answer reflected four things:

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

Customer Service Marketing Customers Customer Loyalty Experts Customer Experience Customer Engagement Employee Experience Premium

Most Popular

See all
Business Process

Don't Fall For These Tricks: 5 Things You Shouldn't Do When Selling a Business

With careful planning and attention to detail, you can maximize the value of your business and ensure a smooth transition for all involved parties when you sell your company. Here's how.

By Mark Kravietz
Business Ideas

This Teacher Sells Digital Downloads for $10. Her Side Hustle Now Makes Six Figures a Month: 'It Seems Too Good to Be True, But It's Not.'

When one middle school teacher needed to make some extra income, she started a remote side hustle with no physical products and incredibly low overhead. Now she brings in six figures each month, and offers courses teaching others how to do the same.

By Frances Dodds
Leadership

How to Win Over the Room With Effective Persuasion Skills

The art of persuasion is not just about the notes, the data, and the pitch; it's about creating a connection that resonates with the audience. We explore how a blend of story, active listening, and genuine interaction can not only capture attention but also win hearts and minds, setting the stage for achieving success in any meeting.

By Lauren Hirsch Williams
Devices

These Open-Ear Headphones are on Sale for Cyber Monday for Just $22.97

Stay motivated and focused with audio in your ears.

By Entrepreneur Store
Leadership

Great Leaders Must Be Great Coaches — Here's How to Become One

To be a successful leader, you must become an expert in how to help others grow and develop. Here's a research-driven approach for entrepreneurial leaders to coach and effectively develop their teams.

By Scott Taylor
Living

'I Haven't Ticked All the Boxes Yet.' Hilary Duff Reveals Her Next Venture After More Than 2 Decades in the Spotlight — and the Surprisingly Relatable Key to Her Enduring Success

The actor talks entrepreneurship, secrets to success and her latest role as chief brand director for Below 60°, a product line of air fragrances.

By Brittany Robins