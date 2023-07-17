Can't decide which side hustle to pursue? Consider 10 that are taking off in 2023.

Nearly two in five U.S. adults work a side hustle, according to a new Bankrate survey.

The opportunities are endless: from your run-of-the-mill tutoring and dog walking to more attention-grabbing examples, like retirees who rake in $20,000 per month answering questions online or people who turn simple household chores into lucrative new gigs.