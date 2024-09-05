Audrey Wisch never imagined she'd be one of those kids who dropped out of college to grow her side hustle into a startup. But with the help of AI, her "human-centric" service is scaling up.

Ever since ChatGPT came on the scene, people have been eulogizing certain lines of work.

Audrey Wisch had plenty of reason to be freaked out by these predictions. Her side hustle, which she'd dropped out of college to grow into a startup, was bemoaned as one of those "soon to be obsolete" jobs. And honestly, at the beginning, Wisch wanted nothing to do with AI. "I'm non-technical," she says, "I was a history major!" But she decided to push through her discomfort and started spending 15 minutes a day with the chatbot. Within a month, she says, "I was using AI in every single hour of my workday." At that point, she stopped fearing AI would be her undoing, and started seeing it as the key to scaling her human-centric services. Now, she says, "I always have people coming up to me saying, 'I thought I had to major in computer science to be an entrepreneur."

