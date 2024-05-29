Traditional mission statements focus on the company, not the customer. To create a more customer-centric organization, start with changing your mission statement by giving it an external focus.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Earlier this year, I attended a national marketing conference, where a bevy of speakers discussed methods for more effectively connecting, engaging and communicating with customers. While all of their presentations were informative, there was a singular, consistent theme throughout — it was all about us.



"Us" as companies, "us" as marketers, "us" as employees, with the challenge of satisfying the needs of our organization.

The true needs and perspectives of the customer weren't part of the conversation. Never discussed were how to better address customers' goals, identify unmet customer needs, or create added value for the customer. Rather, promotion and awareness building were the be-all and end-all.

Related: Tweak Your Company's Mission Statement to Inspire Sustainability