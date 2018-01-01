Aereo
Looking to Cut the Cable Cord? Dish Network's Sling TV Is Now Available to Everyone.
Aereo was a private technology company founded in 2012 by Chet Kanojia, which allowed users to watch television live or at a later time on their internet devices, eliminating the need for a cable box. However, they went bankrupt in 2014 after the U.S. Supreme Court determined that this practice broke copyright law.