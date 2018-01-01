Age Bias

How This Young CEO Made the Transition From Founder to Leader
Leadership

How This Young CEO Made the Transition From Founder to Leader

3-D printed insole company SOLS' chief executive talks raising money and managing a large team as a young female founder.
Laura Entis | 7 min read
Meet the 91-Year-Old Who Is Finally Living Her Dream as a Tech Designer in Silicon Valley
Ageism

Meet the 91-Year-Old Who Is Finally Living Her Dream as a Tech Designer in Silicon Valley

The team at IDEO, an innovation and design firm, is inspired by Barbara Beskind's unique perspective and enthused by her resolve.
Geoff Weiss | 3 min read
Finding the Hidden Market That Your Business Is Missing Out On
Marketing Strategies

Finding the Hidden Market That Your Business Is Missing Out On

Stereotypes can inadvertently prompt you to ignore important customer segments -- consumers who could become your top buyers.
Jack Holt | 4 min read
How to Handle 'You're Young Enough to Be My Kid'
Leadership

How to Handle 'You're Young Enough to Be My Kid'

With more millennials in the workforce, tensions between generations are inevitable. How can young leaders take charge and be taken seriously?
Lindsey Pollak | 6 min read
Think You're Too Old to Be An Entrepreneur? Think Again. (Infographic)
Project Grow

Think You're Too Old to Be An Entrepreneur? Think Again. (Infographic)

There's a lot of focus on people who start their own businesses in college, but many successful entrepreneurs start their own businesses after years of work experience. Check out these blockbuster entrepreneurs who struck out on their own in their 30s, 40s and 50s.
Catherine Clifford | 2 min read
4 Ways to Overcome Age-Related Tension in the Office
Growth Strategies

4 Ways to Overcome Age-Related Tension in the Office

Workers waste a surprising amount of time due to generational conflict.
David Maxfield | 4 min read
What the World's Oldest People Have in Common (Infographic)
Lifestyle

What the World's Oldest People Have in Common (Infographic)

If wisdom comes with age, the world's oldest people have plenty to teach us. Check out this infographic to learn their secrets.
Kate Taylor | 1 min read
How Young Entrepreneurs Can Bridge the Generation Gap
Entrepreneurs

How Young Entrepreneurs Can Bridge the Generation Gap

Three strategies for overcoming age bias when starting a business.
Matthew Toren | 5 min read
