Amazon Kindle
Amazon
Amazon Seeks to Grow Profits and Perception With Second Annual Prime Day
If Prime Day is ever to rival Black Friday, it better start this year.
More From This Topic
Online Business
Amazon's Reported Offering of Original Snacks and Baby Products Is Its Latest Bid to Control Everything
Here are five other original services the ecommerce giant provides.
Start Up Your Day
Amazon Launches a YouTube Rival -- Start Up Your Day Roundup
Plus: MSN is closing its MSN portal site in China.
Start Up Your Day
Amazon Ups Streaming Ante with Monthly Subscriptions -- Start Up Your Day Roundup
Plus: A major iPhone redesign could come in 2017.
Subscription Businesses
Which Has the Brighter Future, Apple or Amazon Web Services?
There is a limit to the number of things you can manufacture, move and sell. Cloud services don't have those limits.
Amazon
Should Amazon Succumb to Pressure to 'Dump Trump' Products?
Women's rights group UltraViolet has organized a petition with 13,000 signatures asking Amazon to remove the controversial figure's menswear line from its offerings.
Start Up Your Day
Jeff Bezos Dressed in a Robot Suit at Amazon's Robot Party -- Start Up Your Day Roundup
Plus: A Popeyes applicant stopped a robbery in its tracks.
Start Up Your Day
Twitter Celebrates Its 10th Anniversary -- Start Up Your Day Roundup
Plus: Get a peek of the still unreleased Google Glass Enterprise Edition headset.
Amazon Prime
5 Things Digital Marketers Can Learn from Amazon Prime's 35 Percent Growth
First off, capitalize on winning strategies.
Amazon
Amazon Files Patent for Selfie Payments
Transactions would require users to perform certain actions, such as a smile, blink or tilting of the head.
Product Reviews
6 Reasons Why Amazon Product Reviews Matter to Merchants
How buyers and sellers alike benefit from the company's legendary online reviews.
Amazon Kindle is an ebook reader designed to purchase and download electronic books from the Amazon marketplace.