American Express

More From This Topic

From American Express to eBay, Businesses Cheer Arizona's Vetoing of Anti-Gay Bill
Leadership

Arizona Governor Jan Brewer vetoed a law that would have given business owners the right to refuse service to customers because of religious beliefs.
Catherine Clifford | 4 min read
Report: The Fancy Getting $53 Million From American Express and Will Smith
Finance

Credit card company American Express and actor Will Smith are apparently sinking $53 million into online retail service The Fancy.
Tom Cheredar | 1 min read
Women Entrepreneurs: Still a Long Way to Go, Baby
Growth Strategies

Women-owned businesses may represent a big source of potential growth for the U.S. economy and jobs.
Laura Lorber
Trend Watch: You Can't Keep a Good Woman Down
Entrepreneurs

As women continue to launch companies at a rate exceeding the national average, here's a look into the growth trends of their enterprises.
Michelle Juergen | 2 min read
Small Business Saturday Kicks Off
Marketing

New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg urges consumers across the country to support independent merchants on Nov. 26.
Colleen DeBaise
