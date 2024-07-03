India and Middle East Lead in AI Usage and Expertise: Freshworks' Report

Ending Soon! Save 33% on All Access

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Sandie Overtveld, Freshworks' Senior Vice President and General Manager APJ and MEA|LinkedIn

Employees across India and the Middle East show the highest levels of AI usage and expertise, according to Freshworks' Global AI Workplace Report.

The report, surveying 7,000 professionals worldwide, reveals that 88% of workers in these regions use AI-powered software effortlessly, saving more time weekly than their global counterparts.

Sandie Overtveld, Freshworks' Senior Vice President and General Manager APJ and MEA, said, "This study presents a fascinating overview of AI adoption globally. We're particularly impressed by the high levels of usage and expertise in India and the Middle East."

"However, privacy issues are a concern to many. In order to foster trust and fully realise the advantages of this technology, businesses must place a high priority on data protection and ethical AI practices," Sandie added.

According to the report, almost three-quarters (70%) of employees in India and the Middle East—most new hires in their departments—are expected to have some expertise with artificial intelligence. This is in sharp contrast to the US (33%) and UK (32%), where there is far less of a need for AI specialists.

More than half of managers in India and the Middle East are increasing their AI budgets, recognizing its significant impact on business. Notably, 86% of employees in India trust AI to improve their workflow, with a 75% adoption rate among leaders.

The report underscores India's leading role in AI acceptance and adoption, driven by high comfort levels, trust, and investment in the technology.

Freshworks offers AI-powered solutions to enhance customer and employee experiences, boosting efficiency and engagement. Headquartered in San Mateo, California, Freshworks claims to serve over 67,000 customers globally, including American Express, Bridgestone, and Sony.
