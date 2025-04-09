The below brands have announced their latest funding rounds, securing fresh capital to drive expansion and innovation.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Amicco Secures USD 1 Mn Funding from Eximius Ventures

Amicco, a vertical B2B marketplace focused on independent garages, has raised USD 1 million in seed funding led by Eximius Ventures, with participation from FJ Labs and other investors.

The funds will be used to expand Amicco's garage network, strengthen its procurement platform, and refine go-to-market strategies to solve the longstanding inefficiencies in spare parts sourcing across India.

Founded in 2024 by Vivek Aalok, Amicco offers a first-of-its-kind digital procurement platform that simplifies spare parts sourcing for garages by providing transparent pricing, unified supply access, and faster turnaround times. Initially serving the NCR region, the startup is now set to scale operations to other key cities.

"Addressing the persistent inefficiencies in spare parts sourcing is a clear market need," said Vivek Aalok, Founder of Amicco. "We believe technology can offer a transformative solution for the on-demand nature of this business. We're grateful to Eximius Ventures and our investors for their belief in our vision."

"Amicco's platform addresses a core gap in the automotive aftermarket," added Preeti N Sampat, Partner at Eximius Ventures. "Vivek's on-ground expertise positions him well to reshape this multi-billion dollar industry."

Amicco aims to empower garages with reliable, tech-driven sourcing—minimising downtime and enhancing customer satisfaction.

Cautio Raises INR 11 Cr to Expand AI-Powered Fleet Safety Tech

Video telematics startup Cautio has raised INR 11 crore in its ongoing seed round, backed by investors including 9Unicorns, Venture Catalysts, Antler India, Infinyte Club, MeitY through PIEDS-BITS Pilani, and CARS24 founders Gajendra Jangid and Vikram Chopra.

Founded in 2023 by Ankit Acharya and Pranjal Nadhani, Cautio leverages AI-powered dashcams to make Indian roads safer. Its real-time insights and 24/7 monitoring help fleet operators proactively reduce risks, ensure compliance, and promote responsible driving.

The fresh capital will be used to expand Cautio's technology footprint across India, boost its AI capabilities, and partner closely with fleets to instill a culture of safety.

Currently operating in over 35 cities, Cautio counts Shoffr, Euro Cars, Namma Yatri, IITs, and Cityflo among its clients. The company has delivered more than 50 crore location data points via its APIs, positioning itself as a key player in India's smart mobility ecosystem.

By offering affordable, intelligent fleet safety solutions, Cautio aims to empower drivers and operators to create a safer and smarter future on the roads.

Grest Secures Funding from India Accelerator

Grest, a leading premium refurbished iPhone marketplace, has raised an undisclosed amount in a seed round led by India Accelerator (IA) and its Global Investor Network, iAngels.

The funding will fuel Grest's nationwide expansion, accelerate technology development, and support revenue-driven initiatives aimed at doubling revenue over the next two quarters.

The Gurugram-based startup, founded in 2018 by Shrey Sardana, is a full-stack, tech-driven re-commerce company focused on refurbishing and reselling smartphones and laptops. Grest operates with a strong emphasis on sustainability, offering quality-assured, affordable devices backed by warranties and nationwide service.

"We are thrilled to have IA as a partner in our journey to redefine the re-commerce landscape," said Shrey Sardana, Co-founder and CEO. "This investment will help us take premium refurbished devices to remote cities and bring us closer to our mission of sustainable, tech-enabled growth."

Mona Singh, Co-founder and Director at India Accelerator, added, "Our investment in Grest reflects our commitment to driving innovation in reverse logistics and re-commerce. We believe in Grest's customer-centric and scalable model that aligns with the principles of circular economy."

With this investment, Grest aims to deepen its tech infrastructure, optimise its 5-tier supply chain, and become one of India's most sought-after premium refurbished brands.