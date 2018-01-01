Andy Rubin

Google Fired 48 Staffers Over Sexual Misconduct in the Past 2 Years
The New York Times published a story that suggests Google has been protecting senior executives accused of sexual harassment. In response, the company's CEO said the tech giant has been taking a harder line against all employees found engaging in sexual misconduct.
Michael Kan | 2 min read
Check Out the Creator of Android's Essential Phone
Nick Summers | 3 min read
The Creator of Android May Launch New Smartphone Company
Rob Price | 2 min read
Ex-Google Exec Andy Rubin Raises $48 Million for Incubator
Dan Primack | 1 min read
Android Co-Founder Andy Rubin to Leave Google
Reuters | 1 min read

Google Gets Serious About Robots
Google is reportedly aiming to create technology that can be used to automate existing logistical systems and supply chains.
Benjamin Kabin | 2 min read
