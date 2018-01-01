Andy Rubin
Sexual Harassment
Google Fired 48 Staffers Over Sexual Misconduct in the Past 2 Years
The New York Times published a story that suggests Google has been protecting senior executives accused of sexual harassment. In response, the company's CEO said the tech giant has been taking a harder line against all employees found engaging in sexual misconduct.
