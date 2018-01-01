Michael Kan

Cybersecurity
'Donald' Makes It on Annual Worst Passwords List
The President's first name came in as the 23rd most frequently used password, behind old favorites such as 'monkey' and 'qwerty.'
Former Staffer Calls Out Facebook's 'Black People Problem'
Racial discrimination at Facebook is real,' wrote Mark Luckie, a former company strategic partner manager, who published a post on Tuesday calling out the discrimination issues occurring at the social network.
Smartphones
Samsung Shows Off Foldable Phone With 'Infinity Flex Display'
The device uses what Samsung calls an Infinity Flex Display and opens up to a 7.3-inch tablet, which the company says will support three active apps at once.
Internet
Tim Berners-Lee Pushes For 'Contract' to Protect the Web
The contract calls for the development of an open and free internet, but with a pledge by companies to 'respect consumers' privacy' and to design technologies 'that support the best in humanity and challenge the worst.'
More Than 1,500 Google Workers to Stage Walkout Over Sexual Misconduct Handling
The protest comes in response to the company reportedly giving lucrative exit packages to two senior executives who resigned over credible sexual misconduct charges. Employees at Google offices across the world plan to join the walkout.
Sexual Harassment
Google Fired 48 Staffers Over Sexual Misconduct in the Past 2 Years
The New York Times published a story that suggests Google has been protecting senior executives accused of sexual harassment. In response, the company's CEO said the tech giant has been taking a harder line against all employees found engaging in sexual misconduct.
Jeff Bezos
Jeff Bezos Starts a $2 Billion Fund for Schools and the Homeless
'We'll use the same set of principles that have driven Amazon. Most important among those will be genuine, intense customer obsession. The child will be the customer,' the Amazon CEO says.
Reddit Hacked, Despite SMS Two-Factor Authentication
The hacker gained access to Reddit's internal systems by circumventing SMS-based two-factor authentication on employee accounts.
Google to End Involvement in Pentagon AI Project
Due to employee backlash, the company will not pursue another contract for the Pentagon's Project Maven, Google Cloud CEO Diane Greene told employees on Friday.
New Google OS Has Tools to Help With Your Tech Addiction
New controls, expected in Android P, are part of Google's new 'digital wellbeing' initiative, which the company unveiled at Google I/O on Tuesday.
Facebook Fires Engineer for Using Its Data to Stalk Women
The issue was brought up on Monday when the head of a security firm tweeted that she had evidence of the stalking.
Facebook Jumps Into Online Dating
'This is going to be built around long-term relationships, not hook-ups,' Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said about the upcoming feature.
WhatsApp CEO Leaving Facebook Amid Reported Disputes
The WhatsApp co-founder has been reportedly clashing with Facebook over data privacy issues like whether to weaken the messaging service's encryption.
Myanmar Groups Slam Facebook CEO for Downplaying Problems
Six civil society groups in Myanmar claim Mark Zuckerberg distorted his company's role in stopping Facebook Messenger posts from inciting violence in the country.
Google Staffers Demand End to Work on Pentagon AI Project
More than 3,100 employees have signed the letter protesting Google's involvement in Project Maven, a Pentagon effort to use AI systems to analyze drone footage.