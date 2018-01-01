Michael Kan

Michael Kan

Guest Writer
Reporter
Michael has been a PCMag reporter since October 2017. He previously covered tech news in China from 2010 to 2015, before moving to San Francisco to write about cybersecurity.

'Donald' Makes It on Annual Worst Passwords List
Cybersecurity

The President's first name came in as the 23rd most frequently used password, behind old favorites such as 'monkey' and 'qwerty.'
2 min read
Former Staffer Calls Out Facebook's 'Black People Problem'
Facebook

Racial discrimination at Facebook is real,' wrote Mark Luckie, a former company strategic partner manager, who published a post on Tuesday calling out the discrimination issues occurring at the social network.
3 min read
Samsung Shows Off Foldable Phone With 'Infinity Flex Display'
Smartphones

The device uses what Samsung calls an Infinity Flex Display and opens up to a 7.3-inch tablet, which the company says will support three active apps at once.
4 min read
Tim Berners-Lee Pushes For 'Contract' to Protect the Web
Internet

The contract calls for the development of an open and free internet, but with a pledge by companies to 'respect consumers' privacy' and to design technologies 'that support the best in humanity and challenge the worst.'
3 min read
More Than 1,500 Google Workers to Stage Walkout Over Sexual Misconduct Handling
Google

The protest comes in response to the company reportedly giving lucrative exit packages to two senior executives who resigned over credible sexual misconduct charges. Employees at Google offices across the world plan to join the walkout.
3 min read
Google Fired 48 Staffers Over Sexual Misconduct in the Past 2 Years
Sexual Harassment

The New York Times published a story that suggests Google has been protecting senior executives accused of sexual harassment. In response, the company's CEO said the tech giant has been taking a harder line against all employees found engaging in sexual misconduct.
2 min read
Jeff Bezos Starts a $2 Billion Fund for Schools and the Homeless
Jeff Bezos

'We'll use the same set of principles that have driven Amazon. Most important among those will be genuine, intense customer obsession. The child will be the customer,' the Amazon CEO says.
2 min read
Reddit Hacked, Despite SMS Two-Factor Authentication
Reddit

The hacker gained access to Reddit's internal systems by circumventing SMS-based two-factor authentication on employee accounts.
3 min read
Google to End Involvement in Pentagon AI Project
Google

Due to employee backlash, the company will not pursue another contract for the Pentagon's Project Maven, Google Cloud CEO Diane Greene told employees on Friday.
2 min read
New Google OS Has Tools to Help With Your Tech Addiction
Google

New controls, expected in Android P, are part of Google's new 'digital wellbeing' initiative, which the company unveiled at Google I/O on Tuesday.
3 min read
Facebook Fires Engineer for Using Its Data to Stalk Women
Facebook

The issue was brought up on Monday when the head of a security firm tweeted that she had evidence of the stalking.
2 min read
Facebook Jumps Into Online Dating
Facebook

'This is going to be built around long-term relationships, not hook-ups,' Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said about the upcoming feature.
2 min read
WhatsApp CEO Leaving Facebook Amid Reported Disputes
Facebook

The WhatsApp co-founder has been reportedly clashing with Facebook over data privacy issues like whether to weaken the messaging service's encryption.
3 min read
Myanmar Groups Slam Facebook CEO for Downplaying Problems
Facebook

Six civil society groups in Myanmar claim Mark Zuckerberg distorted his company's role in stopping Facebook Messenger posts from inciting violence in the country.
3 min read
Google Staffers Demand End to Work on Pentagon AI Project
Google

More than 3,100 employees have signed the letter protesting Google's involvement in Project Maven, a Pentagon effort to use AI systems to analyze drone footage.
3 min read
