6 Unique Investments Mostly (but Not Exclusively) for the Very Wealthy
It's debatable if you can ever have too much money but at certain point just figuring out what to do with it is a job.
The Grind
What People Don't Tell Entrepreneurs About Investors
They are basically all the same. Here is what I am doing about it.
Angel Investors
Angel Investors Pumped $24 Billion Into Startups. Here's How to Get Your Share.
As an active angel investor myself, here is my priority list of eight recommended preparation activities when you're looking for funding.
Angel Investors
How Angel Investing Is Different Outside of Silicon Valley
While much of angel investing is the same everywhere, angels outside of Silicon Valley need to do a few things differently to be successful.
Closing Deals
Deal or No Deal? Here Are 7 Ways Due Diligence Can Help Before a Final Commitment.
Due diligence might sound daunting, but it's really just an in-depth common-sense risk analysis before closing a business deal.
Raising Capital
Everyone Pays to Raise Money
One way or another, entrepreneurs always pay to obtain capital.
Angel Investing
Why Angels Are Moving Online
Online platforms are a superior choice for less entrepreneurially experienced, less-active investors who are deploying smaller amounts of money.
Accelerators
Why the Number of Accelerators Is Accelerating
Because they solve real problems that venture capitalists face in financing companies, accelerators are not simply a fad.
Equity Crowdfunding
To Encourage Crowdfunding, Change the Definition of an Investment Company
Equity crowdfunding is hampered by regulations designed to curb stock-market abuse.
Venture Capital
Venture Capital Isn't Partying Like 2000
Despite some headlines, the nature of the current venture market is far different than the bubble years.
NFL Players Inc.
An Entrepreneur's Journey From Pro Football to Retail Contender
The focus and discipline required to succeed in professional sports helped this player envision a second career.