Angry Birds

Angry Birds Maker Rovio Signs Toy Deal With Lego

The pair will launch a line of Angry Birds building blocks.
Reuters | 1 min read
Angry Birds Maker Bets on Animated Movie as Profit Drops

Finnish mobile games company Rovio has its hopes on a costly 3-D movie project.
Reuters | 3 min read
Seattle Artist Says She Lost Millions of Dollars, Sues 'Angry Birds' Maker

A U.S. judge approved the lawsuit, which claims that an artist was cheated out of possibly millions of dollars from the sale of the brand's pet toys she designed.
Reuters | 2 min read
Angry Birds Maker Rovio to Cut Up to 130 Jobs

Company CEO: 'We have been building our team on assumptions of faster growth than have materialized.'
Reuters | 2 min read
'Angry Birds' Founder Out as CEO Amid Profit Decline

After leading Rovio Entertainment for five years, Mikael Hed is stepping down as chief executive.
Jason Fell | 2 min read
10 Brilliant Marketing Stunts That Put Startups on the Map

A strong marketing stunt can be a valuable tool for any company. Here are 10 that stirred up some attention.
Alyson Shontell and Joey Cosco | 8 min read
What Angry Birds Can Teach Old Sales Pros About New Sales Tricks

Sales veterans, don't endure a Willy Loman twilight. Get the knack for social media and you'll dream of what you might have done with it back-in-the-day.
Doug Camplejohn | 6 min read
'Angry Birds' Maker Suffers a Harsh Reality

In the mercurial world of casual gaming, once prominent players have struggled to adapt to industry trends.
Laura Entis | 3 min read
Following Takedown, Flappy Bird Hatches Anew on eBay for $100,000

After Flappy Bird was inexplicably removed from app stores by its developer over the weekend, the free game has now resurfaced on eBay to the tune of $99,900.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
Flappy Bird Reportedly Flapping Away For Good

In an unexpected turn, the creator of Flappy Bird tweeted this afternoon that he would be erasing the chart-topping game from app stores in a mere 22 hours.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
The mobile phone game Angry Birds was launched by Finland's Rovio. Angry Birds is the top paid mobile app of all time, with an Angry Birds 3-D film coming out in May 2016 -- however the company slashed almost 40 percent of its workforce in August 2015 due to declining sales.
