

One More City Boosts its Minimum Wage: Weekly News Roundup
Weekly News Roundup

One More City Boosts its Minimum Wage: Weekly News Roundup

Plus: Spotify's valuation hits $8.5 billion while Beyonce faces a branding backlash.
Tanya Benedicto Klich | 3 min read
Apple Music Faces Antitrust Scrutiny


Apple Music Faces Antitrust Scrutiny

New York and Connecticut are investigating Apple's negotiations with music companies to look for signs of potential violations.
Reuters | 2 min read
Apple's Beats Music Draws Antitrust Scrutiny Over Deals With Record Labels


Apple's Beats Music Draws Antitrust Scrutiny Over Deals With Record Labels

The iPhone maker prepares to debut a new version of the Beats Music streaming service.
Reuters | 1 min read
EU Says Google Cheated in Shopping Searches


EU Says Google Cheated in Shopping Searches

In another antitrust investigation, the search giant is accused of distorting Internet search results to favor its shopping service.
Reuters | 6 min read
Google Could Face Additional Antitrust Heat in Europe


Google Could Face Additional Antitrust Heat in Europe

A newly released document could be taken into account by European antitrust regulators.
Ben Geier | 2 min read
Why Etsy's Rumored IPO Matters: Your Weekly News Roundup
Weekly News Roundup

Why Etsy's Rumored IPO Matters: Your Weekly News Roundup

Brush up on the latest from Apple, Google, Bitcoin, Etsy and other innovation news in a snap.
Tanya Benedicto Klich | 3 min read
Google Looks to Head Off U.S. Antitrust Lawsuit Over Android


Google Looks to Head Off U.S. Antitrust Lawsuit Over Android

The lawsuit comes as the Internet search company faces increased regulatory pressure from European authorities.
Reuters | 3 min read
Apple Wins Digital Music Antitrust Trial


Apple Wins Digital Music Antitrust Trial

A U.S. jury decided the company did not act improperly when it restricted music purchases for iPod users to Apple's iTunes digital store.
Reuters | 2 min read
How Dumb Is This Apple iPod Antitrust Suit?


How Dumb Is This Apple iPod Antitrust Suit?

The trial proceeds without a plaintiff because most class action suits are for the benefit of lawyers, not customers.
Philip Elmer-DeWitt | 4 min read
Apple Accused of Deliberately Deleting Competitors' Songs on iPods


Apple Accused of Deliberately Deleting Competitors' Songs on iPods

Court proceedings are underway in California as the tech giant has to defend actions it took on iPods purchased between 2006 and 2009 wiping music off users' iPods accounts downloaded from competing music services.
Catherine Clifford | 2 min read
