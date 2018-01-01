Antitrust
Congress
Companies in the Crosshairs?
From healthcare and taxes to cyber security and product safety, here's your tip sheet on what the election results could mean for corporate America.
Weekly News Roundup
One More City Boosts its Minimum Wage: Weekly News Roundup
Plus: Spotify's valuation hits $8.5 billion while Beyonce faces a branding backlash.
Antitrust
Apple Music Faces Antitrust Scrutiny
New York and Connecticut are investigating Apple's negotiations with music companies to look for signs of potential violations.
Antitrust
Apple's Beats Music Draws Antitrust Scrutiny Over Deals With Record Labels
The iPhone maker prepares to debut a new version of the Beats Music streaming service.
Legal Issues
EU Says Google Cheated in Shopping Searches
In another antitrust investigation, the search giant is accused of distorting Internet search results to favor its shopping service.
Antitrust
Google Could Face Additional Antitrust Heat in Europe
A newly released document could be taken into account by European antitrust regulators.
Weekly News Roundup
Why Etsy's Rumored IPO Matters: Your Weekly News Roundup
Brush up on the latest from Apple, Google, Bitcoin, Etsy and other innovation news in a snap.
Antitrust
Google Looks to Head Off U.S. Antitrust Lawsuit Over Android
The lawsuit comes as the Internet search company faces increased regulatory pressure from European authorities.
Legal Issues
Apple Wins Digital Music Antitrust Trial
A U.S. jury decided the company did not act improperly when it restricted music purchases for iPod users to Apple's iTunes digital store.
Legal Issues
How Dumb Is This Apple iPod Antitrust Suit?
The trial proceeds without a plaintiff because most class action suits are for the benefit of lawyers, not customers.
Competition
Apple Accused of Deliberately Deleting Competitors' Songs on iPods
Court proceedings are underway in California as the tech giant has to defend actions it took on iPods purchased between 2006 and 2009 wiping music off users' iPods accounts downloaded from competing music services.