Franchise of the Day: This Fitness Franchise's Roots Can Be Traced Back to Minnesota
The first franchise was opened up in Cambridge, Minn., in 2002. Today, there are approximately 3,000 facilities.
Lindsay Friedman | 1 min read
100 Veteran-Friendly Franchises
These franchises look to make military veterans their newest recruits.
Tracy Stapp Herold | 14 min read
The Top 10 Franchises of 2015.
These 10 stars of Entrepreneur's 2015 Franchise 500 list are leading the pack when it comes to growth and success.
Jason Daley | 9 min read
Would You Get a Tattoo of Your Favorite Franchise's Logo?
Anytime Fitness, Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise of 2014, is a global, full-service gym with an army of dedicated fans.
Nina Zipkin | 3 min read
5 Ways Tech Is Forever Changing Fitness Franchises
With apps, wearable tech and the ability to micromanage franchisees across the country, tech is giving fitness chains new ways to flex their business muscle.
Kate Taylor | 5 min read
Punching Above Its Weight, the Boutique Fitness Franchise Trend Is Taking Off
The landscape may still be dominated by big-box gyms, but smaller more niche services are quickly gaining ground.
Tracy Stapp Herold | 4 min read
The Top 10 Franchises of 2014
These 10 franchises are leading the way into the New Year.
Jason Daley | 8 min read
Meet the Top Franchise of 2014
Positive culture and a commitment to health, family and safety have taken a 24-hour gym concept to the top of the 2014 Franchise 500.
Jason Daley | 4 min read
Anytime Fitness clubs are open 24 hours a day every day of the year, thanks to security systems that allow members to access the clubs during unstaffed hours. The company, which began franchising in 2002, is expanding worldwide.

Anytime Fitness is ranked #6 on Entrepreneur's 2013 Franchise 500® listing.

