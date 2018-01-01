App Development
Apps
Don't Let Fear Keep You From Building That App
Stop focusing on the fact millions of apps are already for sale and start focusing on getting a piece of the billions in app sales every month.
More From This Topic
Entrepreneur Courses
Master Your Android 7 App Development Skills
Become an Android Nougat developer, learning to write apps and games in Java using Google's Android Studio.
Mobile Apps
3 Mobile Analytics Platforms for Measuring User Engagement
You don't know if you have a successful app if you're not measuring how users engage with it.
App Developers
7 Questions to Ask Yourself Before Developing an App
These seven strategies are essential to developing a product sure to please your customers.
Apps
3 Strategies to Make Your App Stand Out
Focus on app distribution, bundling and user retention to climb that elusive top 25 list.
Apps
Why Smart Entrepreneurs Are Swiping 'Right' on Recruiting Apps
Looking for a great app to invent? Think: recruitment.