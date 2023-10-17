Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy Launches The App Olympics To Advance Dubai's Digital Ecosystem

Launched as part of the Create Apps in Dubai initiative, the App Olympics contest is open to UAE nationals and residents of all ages from any emirate, as well as global tech startups interested in establishing a presence in Dubai.

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy has launched the App Olympics, a new competition that will offer a structured learning journey in the world of app development, which will culminate with an award ceremony during Dubai Innovation Month in February 2024.

Announced during the opening day of Expand North Star, the App Olympics competition has been launched as part of the Create Apps in Dubai initiative which was announced by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, in March 2023.

"The App Olympics represents another important step in developing the capabilities of the talented app developers who will help shape Dubai's ambitious future," said Saeed Al Gergawi, Vice President of Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy. "By inspiring tomorrow's digital talent, this competition will play a key role in bringing the wise leadership's vision for the digital economy to life and contribute to the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33)."

Open to UAE nationals and residents of all ages from any emirate, as well as global tech startups interested in establishing a presence in Dubai, the App Olympics competition enables participants to learn about app development, build mobile applications, and compete for major prizes and awards that accelerate business growth.

The multi-phase challenge encourages aspiring digital entrepreneurs to submit their mobile app development ideas and benefit from expert support during their structured learning journey in the world of app development, which culminates with an award ceremony that will be held during Dubai Innovation Month in February 2024.

Each finalist will have the opportunity to showcase their application through a one-minute promotional video, followed by a four-minute pitch presentation. The judging panel will feature leading experts from sectors including banking, venture capital, government entities, and the private sector. Each project submitted will be evaluated, with the top performers selected to compete in the January qualifiers.

The competition enables participants to benefit from complimentary access to a tailored package of mobile app development training modules and compete for a chance to build a fully funded application. Contestants will also receive mentorship from industry experts and have access to prototyping tools to facilitate the creation of their product. In addition, the competition provides opportunities to attend exclusive events and connect with potential investors.

Overseen by Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy and supported by government entities and leading technology companies, the Create Apps in Dubai initiative seeks to train over 1,000 Emiratis on the fundamentals of coding, building mobile applications, and business creation models through its Emirati Training Academy.

The initiative also aims to triple the number of app developers in Dubai by 2025 and will support 100 new national projects for the development of cutting-edge applications, which will be made available in digital app stores over the coming two years.

To participate in the App Olympics, please visit the initiative's website here.

