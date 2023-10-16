You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy (DCDE), one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, has published a guide that simplifies the process of setting up a startup in Dubai. Titled Building Your Business in a Dynamic City: The Entrepreneur's Guide to Business Setup in Dubai, the guide aims to keep budding entrepreneurs abreast about the Emirate's business landscape, its growing digital economy ecosystem, as well as other factors that can help in making well-informed decisions.

The guide's launch coincides with DCDE's preparations to host Expand North Star- a startup event set to run from October 15-18, 2023 at Dubai Harbour. Through such a publication, the DCDE also aims to align itself with the UAE's strategies to double the contribution of the digital economy to the national GDP to 19.4% within the coming decade and achieve a value of US$140 billion by 2031.

The guide is available to download free of charge and has been developed based on in-depth research and feedback from the local business community. It thus hopes to be a convenient reference tool to assist and empower entrepreneurs who wish to assimilate themselves with Dubai's success story.

Saeed Al Gergawi, Vice President of Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy. Source: Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy

"The launch of this informative guide supports our ongoing efforts to attract and assist entrepreneurs in the digital industries to set up in Dubai, in line with the chamber's drive to achieve the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33)," Saeed Al Gergawi, Vice President of DCDE, said. "Ambition alone is not enough to establish a startup – it requires a thorough understanding of the local business ecosystem, legal and regulatory frameworks, and wider economic landscape. The release of this guide represents an advanced step in our journey to help entrepreneurs from across the globe successfully set up their businesses and leverage the exciting opportunities emerging in Dubai's digital economy."

The guide introductory section highlights facts and statistics on Dubai's business economy, future strategies, diverse talent pool, as well as fastest-growing sectors and key ecosystem enablers such as accelerators and incubators. This is followed by a visual guide to major investors ranging from pre-seed to growth stages. The publication also briefs readers about the process of opening a business account in the Emirate. The guide also offers a section on the the 28 tax-free business zones in Dubai, a brief outline of the various business structures available, as well as an explanation of different visa types. The guide concludes with a series of one-page set-up guides for key sectors of the digital economy, including fintech, digital assets, metaverse, Web3, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, software as a service, healthtech, 3F printing, and Edtech.

Building Your Business in a Dynamic City: The Entrepreneur's Guide to Business Setup in Dubai can be downloaded by clicking here.

