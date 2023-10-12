The startups participating in the Supernova Challenge are among 42 winners of the Expand North Star global roadshow, an initiative between the Dubai World Trade Centre and the Dubai Chamber of Digital Commerce.

The theme of this year's GITEX GLOBAL and Expand North Star is "The Year to Imagine Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Everything." As such, besides having some of the world's leading AI startups exhibiting at Expand North Star (which runs from October 15-18, 2023 at Dubai Harbour), they will also be pitching at the finals of the event's prestigious Supernova Challenge to take home a prize fund of US$200,000, further enhancing the appeal of this unmissable event.

Innovating with AI across health, weather, chatbots, sustainability, and customer service, the startups participating in the Supernova Challenge are among 42 winners of the Expand North Start global roadshow, an initiative between the Dubai World Trade Centre and the Dubai Chamber of Digital Commerce.

Here's a look at 10 of them:

1. Notchnco (Egypt) Notchnco is an Egyptian AI-enabled conversational commerce platform. Its patented omnichannel platform supports all messaging applications, including WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, Line, WeChat, Apple Chat, and web pages, providing humanized chatbots powered by Notch AI technologies.

2. Lightbulb Edtech (South Africa) Lightbulb Edtech, a South African company, uses AI to create digital content, evaluate learners' performance, and provide feedback and analytics. Lightbulb's easy-to-use virtual learning environment (VLE) aims to cultivate an online learning culture in organizations through continued learning and development.

3. Neural Labs Africa (Kenya) Neural Labs Africa, a Kenyan-based startup, provides AI-enabled medical imaging solutions for real-time diagnosis of diseases. Neural Labs' mission is to use AI to democratize access to diagnostic healthcare. It has developed an algorithm, NeuralSight, which uses deep learning and computer vision to identify diseases in real time.

4. Clairco (India) Clairco from India uses IoT & AI to provide energy-efficient indoor air quality monitoring and building management solutions. Clairco uses sensors, cloud computing, and machine learning to analyze and optimize air quality in real-time, reducing energy consumption and improving health and productivity. With heating, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC) systems consuming almost 60% of a building's total energy, Clairco can help save up to 35% in cooling energy consumption, thereby supporting building owners' decarbonization journeys.

5. Neutune (South Korea) Neutune is a South Korean startup that has developed an AI-based music creation platform. Neutune's AI musical platform, "Mixed up Review," aims to revolutionize the music industry by offering an AI-powered platform that encourages user participation, simplifies music creation, and facilitates the sharing of creative works.

6. TerraQuanta (China) TerraQuanta is a Large AI weather model for renewable energy based in China. This end-to-end AI weather model provides more accurate power forecasting for wind or solar farm owners, portfolio managers, grid operators, transmission system operators, and energy traders. Simba, TerraQuanta's AI model for meteorological forecasting, automatically learns from historical weather data from the 1980s to generate weather forecasts with industry-leading accuracy and efficiency.

7. Africacomicade (Nigeria) Nigeria-based Africacomicade uses AI to connect African game developers, animators, and comic artists with global opportunities. Africacomicade uses a gamified platform to showcase the talent and creativity of African creators, as well as provide them with mentorship, training, and funding.

8. Nucleon Security (France) Nucleon Security is a French-based AI startup that provides cybersecurity solutions for enterprises. Nucleon uses artificial neural networks and behavioral analysis to detect and prevent cyberattacks like ransomware, phishing, and malware.

9. EM&AI (Vietnam) EM&AI is a Vietnamese AI startup that develops natural language generation solutions for content creation. EM&AI uses deep learning and natural language processing to generate high-quality text for various purposes, such as marketing, education, and journalism.

10. Expa.AI (Myanmar) Expa.AI, a Myanmar-based customer experience startup, allows users to track and analyze customer interactions to generate insightful data and provide customers with quick and easy access to information and support. EXPA.AI helps businesses efficiently handle high volumes of routine customer inquiries by providing personalized and real-time information. Additionally, EXPA.AI automates sales and marketing processes, enhances brand awareness, and expands reach to more customers, leading to increased revenue.

Taking place in Dubai from October 15-18 at its new Dubai Harbor venue, Expand North Star is the world's largest gathering for tech startups. The event will showcase exciting growth opportunities within the digital sector in Dubai, while also serving as a strategic catalyst to shape the future of the digital economy, both in the Emirate and across the globe.

