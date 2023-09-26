The 43rd edition of the tech and startup event GITEX Global to take place on October 16-20, 2023, at Dubai World Trade Centre.

The 43rd edition of the annual Dubai-based tech event, GITEX Global, which will take place from October 16-20, 2023 at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), is set to have more than 6,000 exhibitors, with the gathering also expected to be the largest showcase of artificial intelligence (AI) thanks to it having 3,500 AI-infused exhibitors.

Simultaneously, Expand North Star, a startup event hosted by Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, will run on October 15-18, 2023, at Dubai Harbour, where it will feature 1,800 startups from more than 100 countries.

GITEX Global and Expand North Star will together thus comprise of 41 halls spanning 2.7 million sq. m. of exhibition space, which is a 35% increase over the previous year.

"The intense demand for involvement in GITEX from the global tech and startup community is an acknowledgment of the strong impetus to learn, exchange, debate and challenge the recent developments in the tech sphere," said Trixie LohMirmand, Executive Vice President of Events Management at DWTC, the organizer of GITEX GLOBAL and Expand North Star. "From AI and cyber, to the mounting interest in clean tech, GITEX converges public and private sector leaders from more than 170 countries to explore the new unknown paradigms of the future digital economy."

In addition to North Star, GITEX Global 2023 will run a number of shows simultaneously, including AI Everything, Global Devslam, GITEX Impact, Future Urbanism, Super Bridge Summit Dubai, Fintech Surge, Future Blockchain Summit, and Marketing Mania.

The event will welcome again some of the biggest names in tech, like Dell Technologies, e&, Google, Huawei, HP, IBM, Microsoft, and Tonomus, while it will also host debut exhibitors such as Salesforce, Broadcom, Beyon, and Deloitte. As for Expand North Star, it is expected to attract not only 1,800 startups, but also more than 1,000 investors from 70 countries with US$1 trillion under management.

"Expand North Star is set to drive the next era of digital entrepreneurship and inspire the next generation of innovators and thinkers," Saeed Al Gergawi, Vice President of Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy. "This landmark event will serve as a strategic catalyst to expand the future of Dubai's digital economy, creating an unrivalled platform to gather key stakeholders from the global startup community here in the Emirate."

