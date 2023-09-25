Future 100 Inks 25 Strategic Partnerships To Help Shape The UAE's Future Economy

These newly established partnerships are poised to achieve the objectives of the Future 100, which include enhancing readiness for the future, solidifying the UAE's status as a hub for new economy companies, creating a conducive environment for the growth and prosperity of these enterprises, and expanding opportunities for their local and global development.

Future 100, an initiative by the UAE Ministry of Economy and the Government Development and the Future Office that seeks to build a list of the top 100 companies with the potential to shape the country's future economy, has secured 25 strategic partnerships with entities that will support the growth and development of the aforementioned enterprises.

These agreements were signed at a ceremony conducted in late September that was attended by H.E. Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, UAE Minister of Economy, H.E. Ohood bint Khalfan Al Roumi, UAE Minister of State for Government Development and the Future, H.E. Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid, Director-General of Community Development Authority and Board Member of the National CSR Fund (Majra), H.E. Abdullah Al Saleh, Undersecretary of the UAE Ministry of Economy, and H.E. Rashed Abdulkarim Al Blooshi, Undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development.

The partnerships encompass a diverse range of organizations, including the National CSR Fund (Majra) as a Strategic Partner, and Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development, Emirates NBD, Dubai Future District Fund, Mohammed bin Rashid Innovation Fund (MBRIF), Microsoft, Careem, and FTI Consulting as Acceleration Partners. Community Partners include Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park, Dubai Technology Entrepreneur Campus, Ajman Chamber, Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone, Sharjah Entrepreneurship Center (Sheraa), Abu Dhabi Business Platform, Mashreq Bank, Sandooq Al Watan, Khalifa Fund, Middle East Venture Capital Association, VentureSouq, Astrolabs, Flat6Labs, North Star, and The Greenhouse by Chalhoub Group. Entrepreneur Middle East is a Media Partner.

These newly established partnerships are thus poised to achieve the objectives of the Future 100, which include enhancing readiness for the future, solidifying the UAE's status as a hub for new economy companies, creating a conducive environment for the growth and prosperity of these enterprises, and expanding opportunities for their local and global development.

As such, the partnerships bring with them a host of incentives and resources to the Future 100. These include the possibility of investing in companies that make it to the Future 100 list, support for accelerating innovation and digital transformation, technical and legal assistance, competitive financing solutions, and workshops on intellectual property rights and trademark protection. In addition, Microsoft for Startup Founders Hub will offer cutting-edge artificial intelligence services and expert guidance to foster innovation and sustainable growth among startups.

Speaking at the ceremony, Al Marri said, "In line with the directives of our wise leadership and the initiatives and economic policies adopted, the UAE has made significant strides in transitioning to a resilient, innovative, and sustainable new economic model. Launched last year, the Future 100 initiative is one of the most important initiatives supporting the country's efforts to expand the new economic sectors, and encourage companies to invest in them."

The UAE Minister of Economy also noted that the Future 100 initiative aims to establish a more dynamic and attractive economy that stands out at both the regional and global levels. It will drive the number of companies operating in the UAE, supporting the achievement of the national economic goals aimed at doubling the UAE's gross domestic product (GDP) to reach AED3 trillion by 2031.

Meanwhile, Al Roumi highlighted the fact that the Future 100 initiative aligns with the "We the UAE 2031" vision, which aims to build the most dynamic and competitive economy. She underscored that this initiative not only enhances the UAE's preparedness for the future across emerging sectors, but also fosters a proactive approach to stay in sync with future trends and rapid global transformations. Al Roumi also pointed out how the initiative serves as an incubator for the economy of the future, offering promising opportunities for companies in these emerging sectors.

"We extend a warm welcome to an esteemed group of national and international partners that have joined the Future100 initiative," she added. "The expertise and high-quality services offered by our partners will be a highly added value to this initiative, solidifying the UAE's position as a global hub for the new economy. It will also serve as a magnet for the finest entrepreneurial projects, startups, and future-driven entrepreneurs. With a robust regulatory framework and modern infrastructure in place, this initiative marks another stride towards fortifying the business ecosystem in the country. It introduces new incentives for creative ideas, innovative minds, and emerging companies, empowering entrepreneurs to establish future-oriented enterprises, and propel them onto the global stage."

From the partners' perspective, H.E. Mohamed Bin Hadi Al Hussaini, UAE Minister of State for Financial Affairs, spoke on how MBRIF's goals are aligned with that of the Future 100. "Our partnership with Future 100 is an opportunity to support the country's brightest future entrepreneurial stars," he said. "Through this partnership, our goal is to fast-track a number of qualified companies into MBRIF's customized accelerator program, which attracts hundreds of applications from around the world. The six-month platform provides founders with the necessary tools, resources, and support to scale and grow. This includes mentorship, training, networking opportunities, and access to funding."

Abdulla Qassem, Group Chief Operating Officer, Emirates NBD, said, "We are delighted to lend our support as Acceleration Partner to a significant national initiative such as the Future 100. As a leading local bank, Emirates NBD has a strong history of championing the UAE's SME sector. Our partnership with the Future 100 initiative aligns perfectly with our shared goal of fostering the growth of promising SMEs within the UAE and nurturing the overall SME ecosystem. SMEs play a crucial role in driving the growth of the national economy, and we are delighted to be a part of an initiative that celebrates their entrepreneurial endeavors, and acknowledges their contribution to shaping the future of the UAE."

Sharif El-Badawi, CEO of Dubai Future District Fund, said, "We're thrilled about our collaboration with the Future 100 initiative by the UAE Ministry of Economy and Government Development and the Future Office, aiming to nurture 100 pioneering startups in sectors that will define the UAE's future economy. This partnership underscores our aspiration to discover and develop the next generation of tech innovators in transformative sectors, highlighting our mission to uncover the future's technology innovators."

The inaugural list of the Future 100 will be unveiled on this year's World Futures Day, which coincides with December 2nd, the UAE's National Day. To submit your application to be one of the UAE's Future 100, click here.

