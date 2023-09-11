Supported by Microsoft, the SustainTech Accelerator Program will be accepting applications from September 6 to October 10, 2023.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

In the lead up to the 28th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) that will take place in the UAE this year from November 30 to December 12, UAE-based Emirates NBD has launched an accelerator program to invite global green fintech solutions to co-create innovative sustainability-focused financing solutions and processes to support a climate resilient future.

Supported by Microsoft, the SustainTech Accelerator Program will be accepting applications from September 6 to October 10, 2023. To apply, visit the bank's website here.

"As a leading banking group in the region that is committed to supporting the UAE's Year of Sustainability and COP28, Emirates NBD strives to contribute to and invest in socially responsible programs and solutions," said Vijay Bains, Group Chief Sustainability Officer and Group Head of ESG at Emirates NBD. Naim Yazbeck, General Manager of Microsoft UAE, added, "This collaboration will see us empower fintechs with the latest technologies to create innovative solutions that will support organizations in understanding their environmental footprint and reducing the environmental impact of their operations."

The applicants should be green fintech companies developing solutions and tools that could help Emirates NBD boost its suitability performance through access to reliable data and indicators to quantify contributions and track progress to sustainable development, to solutions that can support the transition of legacy systems and products towards sustainability, and to tools to enhance the credibility and integrity of sustainability claims.

Shortlisted participants should focus their solutions on four key campaign opportunity areas identified by Emirates NBD: advancing sustainability in finance with comprehensive emission tracking systems, climate risk modeling for enhanced financial resilience, innovative carbon trading for banks, and advancing ESG risk assessment solutions.

To apply for the SustainTech Accelerator Program, visit the Emirates NBD website here.

Related: Entrepreneur Middle East Publishes Special Report Looking Into The State Of Fintech In The MENA Region