It's Your Time To Shine: Apply Now To Be One Of The Companies Listed In The UAE's Future 100

The Future 100 initiative aims to support 100 startups in new sectors that will shape the future economy of the UAE.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Applications are now open for the Future 100, an initiative by the UAE Ministry of Economy and the Government Development and the Future Office that aims to highlight the top 100 startups that promote the UAE's readiness for the future as well as the competitiveness of its future economic sector.

Startups and scaleups that have offices or operations in the UAE that are eligible to apply can submit an online application on the Future 100 initiative's website here.

Applicants to the Future 100 will need to be operating in the fields of future technologies (sharing economy, robotics, Web3, internet of things, blockchain, on-demand economy, AI-based service optimization, and 3D printing), or future industries (renewable energy, agritech, advanced manufacturing, biotechnology, space, creative industries, sustainability and environment, health tech, cybersecurity, intelligent mobility, and fintech).

Applicants for the Future 100 will be evaluated on the basis of their creative capacity, market potential, and environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) impact.

Besides the prestige of being one of the Future 100, the companies selected to be a part of this list will also be felicitated at a high profile award ceremony, and they will also be given support in terms of funding, legal, commercial, and capacity building, as well as access to investors, regulators, and the business community in general.

The Future 100 initiative was launched in December 2022 in the presence of the H.E. Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, UAE Minister of Economy, and H.E. Ohood bint Khalfan Al Roumi, UAE Minister of State for Government Development and the Future, along with 30 CEOs representing local and international startups and scaleups in the UAE.

At the event announcing the Future 100, H.E. Al Marri stated that the UAE has been keen to launch proactive initiatives whose impact extends over the Next 50, a plan for the UAE's next 50 years that was announced in 2020, and which reflect the objectives of the UAE Centennial 2071, a full-vision plan for the UAE's next five decades after 2021, with an aim to support the country's new, futuristic economic model in line with emerging global economic trends.

"The Ministry of Economy continues to support innovative future projects that promote the UAE's global leading position on competitiveness indicators, and supports it as an attractive destination for future projects from all over the world," said Al Marri. "It further enhances its position as a permanent hub for creativity and innovation, securing sustainable growth for the UAE's national economy and creating new jobs, especially in sectors pertaining to the new economic fields, such as space, renewable energy, fintech, and artificial intelligence."

Meanwhile, Al Roumi emphasized the partnership with the Ministry of Economy in launching the Future 100 initiative represents the first step in a series of initiatives that her office is working on in partnership with government entities and leading private sector institutions to enhance the UAE's readiness for the future in all fields. "In line with the 'We the UAE 2031' national plan, we are focusing on boosting the UAE's economy, increasing the gross domestic product (GDP), and driving the performance of new economic sectors," she said. "It reflects the 10 principles of the Next 50, which aims to develop the best and most dynamic economy in the world."

The Future 100 will thus celebrate successes of the private sector as a pivotal partner in the development journey of the UAE by annually celebrating the top 100 startups that contribute to enhancing the competitiveness of the UAE's future economy. In addition, it will also touch upon the UAE's position as the leading land of opportunities, incubating distinguished global talents in varied future sectors. It will also aim to boost the UAE's position as a global hub for innovation, top-notch technologies, and entrepreneurship that leverages the country's digital infrastructure.

Furthermore, the Future 100 initiative will promote the UAE's leading ranking on global competitiveness indicators in the fields of innovation, entrepreneurship, attractiveness for investment, among others, aiming to enhance the role of the private sector and startups in supporting the UAE's gross domestic product.

Startups and scaleups that have offices or operations in the UAE that are eligible to apply to the Future 100 can submit an application by clicking here.