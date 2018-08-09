Events

Don't Just Do the Work. 'Share' the Work -- With the World.
Blogging

Don't Just Do the Work. 'Share' the Work -- With the World.

You're not Amazon, so you probably can't afford to host a global contest. But there's plenty you can do to share as a daily practice.
Dustin White | 8 min read
3 Exclusive Events for Top Entrepreneurs to Unplug and Recharge
Events

3 Exclusive Events for Top Entrepreneurs to Unplug and Recharge

Elite entrepreneurs are flocking to non-traditional events to build deep relationships with others at the top of their game.
The Oracles | 9 min read
How I Built a 2,500-Person Event on a Shoestring Budget
Events

How I Built a 2,500-Person Event on a Shoestring Budget

It's possible to create a great event without a lot of money.
Stephanie Roulic | 6 min read
Impressive Isn't Always Impactful in Experiential Marketing
Events

Impressive Isn't Always Impactful in Experiential Marketing

Here is a new way to think about experiential marketing.
Brett Hyman | 5 min read
How to Get People Through the Door at Your First Event
Events

How to Get People Through the Door at Your First Event

Try to find a way to set your particular event apart.
Salma Jafri | 2 min read
How to Create Special Events People Will Love
Events

How to Create Special Events People Will Love

Having a vision for the event you throw is equally as important as having the right vendors.
David Meltzer | 5 min read
Why Diversity Onstage Really Matters -- and What You Can Do About It

Why Diversity Onstage Really Matters -- and What You Can Do About It

Representation onstage matters because impact does not end on stage.
Monica H. Kang | 7 min read
How Losing Her Job Helped Jaclyn Johnson Find Her Inner CEO

How Losing Her Job Helped Jaclyn Johnson Find Her Inner CEO

Before she launched Create & Cultivate, Jaclyn Johnson founded No Subject, a marketing and events firm. But she never intended to be the boss.
Stephanie Schomer | 4 min read
Why Live Events Are Rocket Fuel for Business Growth
Events

Why Live Events Are Rocket Fuel for Business Growth

The power of face-to-face marketing can't be supplanted by digital tricks and tactics.
John Boitnott | 5 min read
Why This Event Company Cut Back From 70 Shows to 4 -- and How It Used Technology to Make Up the Difference
Technology

Why This Event Company Cut Back From 70 Shows to 4 -- and How It Used Technology to Make Up the Difference

With the growth of the internet, MFV Expositions took a step back to evaluate its business model.
BizCast | 2 min read
