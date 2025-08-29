In-person events remain one of the most powerful tools entrepreneurs can use to build trust, expand networks and accelerate growth.

Even with all the ways technology has changed how we work and connect, there's still something powerful about being in the same room with people. In-person events — whether it's a roundtable, a workshop, a conference, a product roadshow or a community gathering — create opportunities for connection, trust and collaboration that digital tools can't quite replace.

For entrepreneurs, that face-to-face time matters more than ever in 2025. Showing up fully, adding real value to the conversation and taking the time to follow up can turn a simple interaction into a lasting business advantage.

Benefits of live events

We are wired to connect. Even in a world that embraces remote work, most of us still crave face-to-face interaction. That's why live events matter. They're not just gatherings, they're growth engines. They offer the chance to meet up with colleagues old and new, prospects, industry partners and other contacts.

They're your chance to understand customer pain points, build trust and lay the groundwork for future sales. At their core, events are about relationships, and relationships are how businesses grow.

In-person events play a key role in shaping executive visibility and thought leadership, too. Keynotes, speaking sessions, breakouts and panels remain key ways to get your company and spokespeople in front of targeted audiences. And now that events are gaining halo ecosystems of their own, there are even more opportunities for podcasts, fireside chats and "birds of a feather" sessions at offsite partner dinners, breakfast seminars and customer happy hours after the expo hall closes.

What to look for in potential events

Post-pandemic, audience expectations for in-person engagement have shifted. Today's attendees want more from events, including more networking, more meaningful customer meetings, partner meetings and clearer return-on-investment. Events become a way to capitalize on your industry's collective physical presence in a way that hybrid/remote work and interactions aren't able to deliver as consistently.

But not all events are equal. How can you decide which will be best for you?

Conduct online research for events in your industry. When you find promising events, look at those event websites for more information.

If the event has booths or exhibits, contact event managers to get prior event stats like the number of attendees, lists of previous years' exhibitors and demographics.

Do some digging to discover which events your competitors show up for.

Ask your network which events have done well for them and why.

What meaningful participation looks like

Showing up doesn't guarantee you'll get noticed. One practical, effective strategy is for all event team members to wear a consistent branded look (e.g., logo shirt and black pants). Research shows that such "uniforms" boost brand recognition, making your team more visible, approachable and memorable in a crowded event space.

A second strategy is to think about alternative (even "guerrilla") marketing activities. You may want to upset the apple cart and get free publicity. What's a pain point you can capitalize on, for instance? How is your offering different? You can learn a lot and get inspired by the famous WePay stunt.

Snacks are a perennial hit, venue permitting. Stock up on bite-sized items to help fuel attendees and conversations. People expect video, too, so create a short, high-quality video that draws the eye and informs.

If the event has booths, you want yours to be the talk of the show. It should be eye-catching and maybe even fun. I've seen recent booths that featured a miniature race track, puppies and even baby goats. While attention-grabbing gimmicks can draw a crowd, the real win is creating a space that facilitates conversation and is easy to navigate. And don't forget the importance of comfortable chairs!

Don't neglect training for your booth team, either. Visitors need to feel welcome and comfortable. The team should comprise smart, energetic people who don't pounce on visitors and immediately start selling. Walk them through a variety of possible scenarios ahead of time so they're knowledgeable and prepared. A re-usable event training handbook is a good idea.

If your main objective at an event is to gather leads, dust off your interaction skills and connect with prospects at every opportunity. Attend receptions, dinners and other networking functions. Be personable and authentic, and listen — these are the ingredients that build trust. You also want to be intentional about meeting up with key contacts and prospects.

Events as part of the bigger PR picture

PR and marketing teams must integrate events into a broader comms strategy. Events shouldn't be one-offs; they should amplify and align with ongoing campaigns. Start by defining clear goals: media coverage, thought leadership, lead generation or brand visibility.

Before the event, build anticipation with press outreach, email campaigns and social posts. Secure speaking slots and pre-schedule media or analyst briefings.

During the event, share real-time content, engage on social, and collect assets, such as photos, quotes and customer insights, for future use. Afterward, repurpose key takeaways into blog posts or thought leadership pieces. Follow up with leads, media contacts, and analysts. Use event insights to inform future messaging and campaign direction.

When integrated well, events become high-impact moments that feed your content pipeline and strengthen market positioning.

Make a lasting impact

In-person events are a great way to connect with customers and contacts while meeting experts and prospects. With so much "noise" at these gatherings, you need strategies for rising above the crowd in meaningful ways. Whether you're at an industry mixer or a huge event with exhibitors, preparation, creativity, and authenticity will win the day.

Refer to the recommendations mentioned above to make sure the time and expense of live events are maximized to meet your business goals.