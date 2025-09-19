Dave Portnoy's One Bite Pizza Fest turned his viral YouTube pizza reviews into a 10,000-person event with 40 pizzerias and major sponsors, showing how live experiences can turn digital influence into community.

Many know Dave Portnoy as the multi-millionaire founder of Barstool Sports, the unapologetically irreverent digital media empire. But to millions more, he's the face behind the viral One Bite Pizza Reviews on YouTube, where he travels the country rating pizzerias on a strict 1–10 scale (decimals included).

What began in 2017 as a fun viral series has grown into a culinary kingmaker, with Portnoy's verdict capable of making — or breaking — a shop overnight. That phenomenon has expanded into a live event, the One Bite Pizza Fest, which marked its third anniversary in New York on Saturday, September 13, drawing 10,000 fans to sample pies from more than 40 of the world's most iconic pizzerias — all hand-picked by Portnoy himself.

The event, produced in partnership with Medium Rare, reflects a bigger shift in digital media: turning online content into live experiences. Barstool has been at the forefront, building events around its podcasts — from the Call Her Daddy "Unwell Tour" to the Chicklets Cup for Spittin' Chicklets. At first, it might seem counterintuitive for a digitally native brand to double down on in-person programming. In reality, it's become both a core part of Barstool's content strategy and a key performance indicator of its success.

Streaming a YouTube series like One Bite with Dave Portnoy while folding laundry doesn't necessarily make someone a die-hard fan. True loyalty shows when people are willing to buy a ticket, show up, and spend real time with the brand.

That shift transforms a community from a list of usernames into a packed arena of people who can actually connect and bond over a shared experience.

A slice of the sponsorship pie

For sponsors, One Bite Pizza Fest is a dream platform. Pepsi, Ninja and Bilt were among the brands that activated in creative ways. Ninja used the event to showcase its new 5-in-1 pizza oven, giving pizza fans a firsthand look at a new product designed for their tastes. Pepsi kept attendees refreshed with complimentary drinks, building goodwill with nearly 10,000 festival-goers.

While these companies clearly align with the theme of pizza, several other sponsors might be more surprising. Bilt returned as the official rewards partner, creating an entire "Neighborhood" filled with exclusive perks like expedited lines and even allowing members to redeem points for tickets.

Sponsors may keep the lights on at the One Bite Pizza Festival, but they don't feed the ravenous attendees. That title goes to the real stars of the event: the restaurants. Many travel from out of state to hand out free slices to massive crowds — all while being surrounded by direct competitors. Some might call it a food fair. Others could interpret it as a cage match for pizzerias.

While every spot brought its best, a few stood above the rest. In general admission, Lucali, Frank Pepe's, and Di Fara each dished out more than 10,000 slices. In VIP, Ceres Pizza stole the show — thanks to Portnoy's 9.2 rating — cementing its spot as the festival's most in-demand pie and underscoring just how much influence his reviews hold.

One Bite Pizza Fest is more than just a giant pizza party. It's a testament to the brand loyalty Portnoy has cultivated over years of creating online. By taking his digital show into the real world, Portnoy continues to strengthen the community he's built—while bolstering dozens of small businesses in the process. And it all starts with just one bite.

The festival unfolded across two sessions. Fans could choose between afternoon or evening tickets, priced at $179.99, or upgrade to VIP experiences at $649.99 that include early access and an open bar. Session one runs from 1:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., with VIPs entering at 12:30. Session two follows a similar format, opening at 6:00 p.m. and running until 9:30, with VIP access beginning half an hour earlier.