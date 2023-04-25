Event Planners and Hosts. Here's How to Maximize the Impact of Your Event

A platform called vFairs can help streamline operations, collect analytics, and support production for in-person, hybrid, and remote events.

The global events industry is already quite large, and it's only expected to grow over the next several years. Because businesses, exhibitors, and consumers can connect in so many ways today, it can be beneficial for hosts and event planners to have access to a platform that's equipped to support a wide range of challenges, needs, and spaces.

vFairs is touted by many as a great example of such a platform, and it is built to host in-person, virtual, and hybrid events. As organizations increasingly seek one single platform to manage all of their events — internal and external — vFairs offers a flexible, scalable solution to serve every corner of the modern events industry.

The need for improved registration and attendee management is easily solved with the help of vFairs's streamlined ticketing and registration solutions. The vFairs platform helps create a smooth and efficient check-in process for onsite attendees. All the while, the vFairs platform is designed to filter behavioral analytics through the backend for users to take away, study, and use to improve.

vFairs is also built out with its own mobile event app, which equips attendees with the power to better navigate and learn from the event they're attending. Its customizable schedules and floor maps are supposed to make getting around and seeing the exhibitors someone wants to see — as well as attending the specific talk or conference they want to and looking someone up — easier. The mobile app is also built out with networking capabilities like chat capabilities, meeting booking, and profile searches.

If your team wants to put on a remote event, the vFairs platform is exceptional in terms of its variety of tools and virtual venues. It is built out with templates for auditoriums to host lectures, exhibit halls for browsing and presenting, networking lounges, and immersive, custom 3D designs for job fairs, conferences, trade shows, training sessions, seminars, and more.

vFairs has an impressive 4.8/5-star average rating on Capterra. It's also the subject of over 1,400 glowing reviews on G2. One of the five-star reviewers, Charlotte — a digital transformation manager with Merck — wrote, "Such an AWESOME tool for a great price/value. Easy to put in place. Great PM. Access to all the analytics in real time. Really good ROI. It was our first full-on virtual show, and the platform as well as the team made it the easiest for us."

Request a demo of vFairs today and discover how vFairs empowers organizers to create unforgettable events.
