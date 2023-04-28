3 Must-Read Takeaways From a Conversation With Eventbrite Founder Julia Hartz

The CEO of Eventbrite started working in television production before co-founding the event management platform in 2006.

learn more about Robert Tuchman

By Robert Tuchman

Eventbrite
Julia Hartz, co-founder and CEO of Eventbrite.

This week on How Success Happens, I had the pleasure of speaking with Julia Hartz, the co-founder and CEO of Eventbrite, a global online self-service ticketing platform listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Hartz has had an amazing career, and I was curious to find out how her background influenced her business strategy, what inspired Eventbrite and how she stays motivated despite ongoing external challenges. Here are three of the most helpful takeaways from our full conversation, which you can listen to below.

1. The importance of a solid work ethic

Hartz started working at a very early age. The second she got her permit to work she got a job at a local coffee shop and learned the significance of customer service and the value of the hard-earned dollar. Years later, while she was attending a small liberal arts school in California, she realized that to stand out she was going to need to work twice as hard. Working and going to school at night, she later landed jobs on the set of Friends and at MTV and FX before founding Eventbrite in 2006.

Timestamps — 1:07 and 10:16

Related: 3 Keys to Entrepreneurial Success

2. Embrace your roots

Hartz grew up dancing about 20 hours a week, which gave her the structure and framework to take feedback, make adjustments on the fly and improvise and showed her the meaning of human connection. It also taught her about integrity and how you always have to step up for your team and give it your all, despite any obstacles that might come your way.

Timestamps — 1:07, 5:00 and 6:17

Related: 5 Proven Habits to Create Success in Business and in Life

3. The power of entrepreneurship

Since Eventbrite's inception, Hartz has been dedicated to helping entrepreneurs. Amidst the pandemic, some of the creators on the platform experienced the absolute most stressful environments for their businesses but have come back in a way that helps the entire world heal. Today, Hartz is focused on helping creators build a bigger audience, engage more customers and scale at a more rapid rate than ever before.

Timestamp — 34:00

Related: Exploring the Ten Habits of Being a Successful Entrepreneur
Robert Tuchman

Entrepreneur Staff

Host of How Success Happens

Robert Tuchman is the host of Entrepreneur's How Success Happens podcast and founder of Amaze Media Labs the largest business creating podcasts for companies and brands. He built and sold two Inc.500 companies: TSE Sports and Entertainment and Goviva acquired by Creative Artists Agency (CAA).

Related Topics

Entrepreneurs Success Stories Women Entrepreneur™ Success Strategies Events How Success Happens

Editor's Pick

Bad Weather Won't Ruin Your Vacation Anymore — One Company Will Pay You to Enjoy It Rain or Shine
Retirees Are Earning Up to $20,000 Per Month With One Fully Remote Side Hustle
An 81-Year-Old Is Suing Over an Alleged Scheme That Caused Her to Lose Her Home of 3 Decades
Top Financing Tips All Aspiring Franchisees Should Know
15 Best Entrepreneurial Conferences You Need to Attend in 2023
Is Your Leadership Style More Steve Jobs or Elon Musk? Here's How to Tell — And Why It Matters.

Most Popular

See all
Business News

A New Weight-Loss Drug Could Be a Complete Game Changer. 'Psychologically, You Don't Want to Eat.'

Mounjaro, a diabetes drug used to treat obesity, is forecast to make $50 billion in sales annually.

By Jonathan Small

Side Hustle

Retirees Are Earning Up to $20,000 Per Month With One Fully Remote Side Hustle

Quitting your day job doesn't mean you can't have an additional — and extremely lucrative — income stream.

By Amanda Breen

Starting a Business

His Brush With Death Pushed Him to Leave Google's 'Moonshot Factory' and Make Brain-Reading Earbuds That Could Save Lives

Jonathan Berent's fascination with EEG earbuds took him from a sales director job at Google, to "firestarter" at the storied moonshot factory, to spinning out his own startup. The journey has been full of surprises.

By Frances Dodds

Living

Give Mom the Gift of Language with These Translation Earbuds

The wandering mom will love these translation earbuds for Mother's Day.

By Entrepreneur Store

Culture

50 of the Best Work from Home Jobs That Pay Well in 2023

If you're tired of driving to an office and would love to work at home, there are plenty of high-quality full-time work-from-home jobs for you.

By John Rampton

Business News

SpaceX Said It Destroyed Its Own Rocket Mid-Flight, But It Ended Up Torching a State Park — Here's What It Means for Elon Musk

The billionaire founder and CEO wants to launch again within a few months — but it's unclear if that will happen.

By Amanda Breen