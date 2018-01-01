Asking for Help

How Asking for Help Can Be the Difference Between Success and Shutting Down
Asking for Help

How Asking for Help Can Be the Difference Between Success and Shutting Down

A willingness to ask for help is one of the largest differentiators between exceptional achievers and ordinary achievers.
Lisa Evans | 3 min read
Success Is Likelier When You Make People Happy They Helped You
Reciprocity

Success Is Likelier When You Make People Happy They Helped You

How you ask for the help you need, and how you repay the favors you receive, has a lot to do with how much you will achieve.
Dixie Gillaspie | 5 min read
Want to Be a Happier Parent and More Effective Entrepreneur? Ask for Help.
Work-Life Balance

Want to Be a Happier Parent and More Effective Entrepreneur? Ask for Help.

The owner of a marketing agency learned that he couldn't possibly do it all, not without a little help balancing the multiple demands of work and family.
Jim Joseph | 4 min read
5 Reasons Why 'Asking' Is an Essential Skill for Every Entrepreneur
Negotiating

5 Reasons Why 'Asking' Is an Essential Skill for Every Entrepreneur

The right questions open doors, save time and money and result in better business.
Moe Kittaneh | 8 min read
Get Your Ego Out of the Way and Ask for Help When You Need It
Asking for Help

Get Your Ego Out of the Way and Ask for Help When You Need It

If you never need help from anybody, you aren't doing anything very challenging.
Jacqueline Whitmore | 4 min read
Slowly But Surely, More Entrepreneurs Are Coming Out About Depression, Seeking Support Online
Depression

Slowly But Surely, More Entrepreneurs Are Coming Out About Depression, Seeking Support Online

Risking essentially everything, prominent founders are boldly shedding light on the darker side of running a startup.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 9 min read
Your Mom Was Wrong. Sometimes It Does Hurt to Ask.
Asking for Help

Your Mom Was Wrong. Sometimes It Does Hurt to Ask.

Asking a successful person you don't know for advice will often leave you without advice or the chance of building a relationship.
Kimanzi Constable | 5 min read
Why Admitting Your Mistakes Will Make You a Better Leader
Leadership

Why Admitting Your Mistakes Will Make You a Better Leader

I was always aggressive and relentless -- until a series of Zen-like moments helped me move to a different level that changed how I operated.
Steve Blank | 3 min read
6 Dumb Ways to Ask for Help
Advice

6 Dumb Ways to Ask for Help

As an entrepreneur, the ability to make connections, ask for help and get help is easier than ever. When doing so, avoid these relationship-killing mistakes.
Carol Roth | 4 min read
The Entrepreneur's Secret Handbook of the Favor Economy
Business Etiquette

The Entrepreneur's Secret Handbook of the Favor Economy

That other currency of business, whereby you exchange good will for good deeds needs to be handled oh so delicately.
Sheena Tahilramani | 4 min read
