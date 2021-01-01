Cheri Beranek
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
CEO of Clearfield
Cheri Beranek is the CEO of Clearfield and a 2021 Minnesota Business Hall of Fame inductee. Under her leadership, Clearfield has grown from a concept to a market cap of more than $500 million providing optical-fiber management and connectivity solutions across North America.
Latest
How to Strengthen Communication Within Remote and Hybrid Teams
With a large number of employees continuing to work from home, implementing fun and functional team-building exercises is crucial to maintaining great communication and culture in the workplace.
