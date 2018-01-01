Automotive Franchises

A Franchisee Who Switched From Health Care to Auto Care
Franchise Players

Steve Peterson was drawn to Christian Brothers Automotive's own statement of care, about honesty, integrity and reliability.
Entrepreneur Staff | 5 min read
More Than 200 Franchise Opportunities for Less Than $50,000
Franchise Opportunities

Don't let cost prohibit you from owning a franchise. Check out these options.
Tracy Stapp Herold | 15+ min read
These 101 Franchises Are the Best of the Best
Franchises

From auto repair or sandwich making, these franchises rank at the top of their industry categories.
The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc. | 9 min read
After Year-Long Ban, Tesla Is Back in New Jersey
Tesla

The direct sales model triumphs in the Garden State.
Kate Taylor | 2 min read
Thanks to Auto Industry Rebound, Franchising Booms in November
Jobs

After a slow October, the franchising industry added nearly 25,000 jobs last month.
Kate Taylor | 1 min read
Will Tesla Have to Franchise?
Ready for Anything

Elon Musk has hinted that Tesla may be considering a departure from the direct sales model, something industry insiders consider inevitable.
Kate Taylor | 4 min read
Georgia Dealerships Attack Tesla's Direct Sales Model
Tesla

Georgia is the latest state to attack the electric car company for selling cars directly to customers instead of through auto dealerships.
Kate Taylor | 2 min read
The Top Franchise in Every Industry
Franchise 500

We bring you the 97 franchises that ranked at the top of their sector in Entrepreneur's 2014 Franchise 500.
Tracy Stapp Herold | 10 min read
Franchise Players: How This Franchisee Runs 200 Oil Change Shops
Franchise Players

Don Smith owns Valvoline franchises from coast to coast, with locations in 12 states with more than 1,000 employees.
Kate Taylor | 3 min read
Franchise Players: There's No One Path to Becoming a Franchisee
Franchise Players

Prior to becoming an auto care franchisee, Nick Carpinello worked as a CPA, an equity investor and a controller of a software development company. Here's what he's learned.
Kate Taylor | 4 min read
