Autonomous Cars

Tesla's New Semi Could Change Shipping As We Know It
Tesla

Tesla is shaking up logistics world with its semiautonomous truck.
Jake Rheude | 4 min read
Police Release Footage From Fatal Uber Self-Driving Car Crash
Self-Driving Cars

Police in Tempe, Ariz., are still investigating the collision, which killed a 49-year-old woman crossing the road at night.
Michael Kan | 2 min read
Check Out the Coolest Cars and Concept Vehicles at CES 2018
CES

The auto industry is stealing the show with smart features, self-driving and more.
Lydia Belanger | 9 min read
Byton's CEO Shares Why His Company's 'Intuitive' Electric SUV Is the Future of Mobility
Cars

Entrepreneur spoke with Byton CEO Carsten Breitfeld.
Lydia Belanger | 5 min read
Will.i.am Raises $117 Million in Venture Funding
News and Trends

Plus, Tesla has announced that it will debut its electric semi-truck and WeWork is getting into the childhood education space.
Venturer | 2 min read
America's Obsession With the Automobile Is Changing With the Times
Internet of Things

As cars become just another connected device, car ownership is no longer the powerful symbol of autonomy it has long been.
Kamyar Moinzadeh | 4 min read
5 Major Artificial Intelligence Hurdles We're on Track to Overcome by 2020
Artificial Intelligence

Unless you're in AI development yourself, you need to start thinking about tech partnerships that could bring AI to your business.
Jayson DeMers | 6 min read
Are Self-Driving Cars Finally Ready for Consumers? What Entrepreneurs Need to Know.
Self-Driving Cars

It's a bit ambitious to say that 2017 will be the year self-driving cars take over, but it's reasonable to expect massive progress this year.
Jayson DeMers | 5 min read
GM Brings Self-Driving Cars to Michigan Roads
Self-Driving Cars

A fleet will soon roam the streets of greater Detroit.
Tom Brant | 2 min read
You Won't Believe This Luxe New Car Is a Volvo
Luxury Cars

It has a built-in refrigerator and crystal glassware.
Entrepreneur Staff | 2 min read
