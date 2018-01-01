Autonomous Cars
What Crashing Autonomous Cars Tell Us About the Future of Product Liability
Will self-driving cars end up making our roads more dangerous? More importantly, who will be held responsible when the inevitable happens?
Tesla
Tesla's New Semi Could Change Shipping As We Know It
Tesla is shaking up logistics world with its semiautonomous truck.
Self-Driving Cars
Police Release Footage From Fatal Uber Self-Driving Car Crash
Police in Tempe, Ariz., are still investigating the collision, which killed a 49-year-old woman crossing the road at night.
CES
Check Out the Coolest Cars and Concept Vehicles at CES 2018
The auto industry is stealing the show with smart features, self-driving and more.
Cars
Byton's CEO Shares Why His Company's 'Intuitive' Electric SUV Is the Future of Mobility
Entrepreneur spoke with Byton CEO Carsten Breitfeld.
News and Trends
Will.i.am Raises $117 Million in Venture Funding
Plus, Tesla has announced that it will debut its electric semi-truck and WeWork is getting into the childhood education space.
Internet of Things
America's Obsession With the Automobile Is Changing With the Times
As cars become just another connected device, car ownership is no longer the powerful symbol of autonomy it has long been.
Artificial Intelligence
5 Major Artificial Intelligence Hurdles We're on Track to Overcome by 2020
Unless you're in AI development yourself, you need to start thinking about tech partnerships that could bring AI to your business.
Self-Driving Cars
Are Self-Driving Cars Finally Ready for Consumers? What Entrepreneurs Need to Know.
It's a bit ambitious to say that 2017 will be the year self-driving cars take over, but it's reasonable to expect massive progress this year.
Self-Driving Cars
GM Brings Self-Driving Cars to Michigan Roads
A fleet will soon roam the streets of greater Detroit.
Luxury Cars
You Won't Believe This Luxe New Car Is a Volvo
It has a built-in refrigerator and crystal glassware.