B Corporation

4 Ways to Align Your Corporate Processes With Your Customers' Values
Social Entrepreneurs

4 Ways to Align Your Corporate Processes With Your Customers' Values

In today's world, profit is inextricably linked to corporate social responsibility.
Randy Paynter | 5 min read
With a Public Benefit Corporation, Profit and Good Karma Can Coexist
Benefit Corporation

With a Public Benefit Corporation, Profit and Good Karma Can Coexist

What if you want to 'give back' yet still make money? That happy blend is now possible.
Tim Howes | 5 min read
A Benefit Corporation Can Have a Positive Impact on the World -- and Still Make a Profit
Benefit Corporation

A Benefit Corporation Can Have a Positive Impact on the World -- and Still Make a Profit

Consider these five factors if you're interested in reincorporating to help social and environmental causes while maintaining your bottom line.
Gene Bulmash | 6 min read
Kickstarter Boldly Locks Its Mission Into Its Legal Framework
Kickstarter

Kickstarter Boldly Locks Its Mission Into Its Legal Framework

The Brooklyn, N.Y.-based crowdfunding platform announced that it is now a public benefit corporation.
Catherine Clifford | 5 min read
4 Strategies to Use When Raising Money for Your B Corps
Project Grow

4 Strategies to Use When Raising Money for Your B Corps

How to fundraise without compromising the triple bottom line.
Michelle Goodman | 4 min read
B Corp Movement Gets Its Wings In Europe
Social Entrepreneurship

B Corp Movement Gets Its Wings In Europe

Nonprofit B Lab is tasked with issuing the certificates and looks at a company's contribution to the environment, community and employees.
Catherine Clifford | 3 min read
How Etsy's IPO Could Spark Investor Interest in B Corps
Impact Investing

How Etsy's IPO Could Spark Investor Interest in B Corps

The handicraft website is making waves as it forges its own path.
Dennis Price | 6 min read
How Sustainability Disclosure Creates Competitive Advantage
Sustainability

How Sustainability Disclosure Creates Competitive Advantage

Today's entrepreneurs can position themselves ahead of the pack as more investors integrate environmental factors into their decisions.
Jean Rogers | 3 min read
Want to Protect Your Social Mission? Become a Benefit Corporation.
Benefit Corporation

Want to Protect Your Social Mission? Become a Benefit Corporation.

By incorporating as a benefit corporation, entrepreneurs can protect their mission by elevating their company's core social and environmental values to the status of law.
Ryan Honeyman | 4 min read
2 Ways to Mint Emotional Currency and Win the Value Proposition
Social Entrepreneurship

2 Ways to Mint Emotional Currency and Win the Value Proposition

What if companies benefited employees, customers and communities alike and made shareholders better off?
Peter S. Cohan | 5 min read
