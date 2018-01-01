Bacon

More From This Topic

The 12 Most Ridiculous Foods From State Fairs Across America
Food Businesses

The 12 Most Ridiculous Foods From State Fairs Across America

As state fairs reveal their food lineups for 2015, the highlights include deep-fried Starbucks, bacon explosions and mac-and-cheese cupcakes.
Kate Taylor | 5 min read
Snuggie Maker Wrapped Up in Not-So-Cozy Advertising Fraud Charges
Fraud

Snuggie Maker Wrapped Up in Not-So-Cozy Advertising Fraud Charges

Turns out Allstar's 'buy one, get one free' ad hook was allegedly cloaked in trickery. Now the as-seen-on-TV giant is forking over $8 million to settle charges that it hoodwinked customers.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
Teenager Finds a Niche in Man-Scented Candles
Entrepreneurs

Teenager Finds a Niche in Man-Scented Candles

Would you like your house to smell like bacon? Or perhaps a new mitt? A young entrepreneur creates his own masculine take on the scented-candle business.
Michelle Juergen | 3 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.