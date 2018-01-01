Bacon
Fast Food
Taco Bell's New Snack-Infused Item Is Cheesier Than Ever
If a quesadilla wasn't cheesy enough for you, Taco Bell has found a solution.
Food Businesses
The 12 Most Ridiculous Foods From State Fairs Across America
As state fairs reveal their food lineups for 2015, the highlights include deep-fried Starbucks, bacon explosions and mac-and-cheese cupcakes.
Fraud
Snuggie Maker Wrapped Up in Not-So-Cozy Advertising Fraud Charges
Turns out Allstar's 'buy one, get one free' ad hook was allegedly cloaked in trickery. Now the as-seen-on-TV giant is forking over $8 million to settle charges that it hoodwinked customers.
Entrepreneurs
Teenager Finds a Niche in Man-Scented Candles
Would you like your house to smell like bacon? Or perhaps a new mitt? A young entrepreneur creates his own masculine take on the scented-candle business.