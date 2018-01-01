Barter

More From This Topic

Using Barter to Help a Business Succeed
Growth Strategies

Using Barter to Help a Business Succeed

Fish vendor Mack Chaffin joined a bartering group to subsidize the marketing services he needed to grow his business.
Michelle Goodman | 4 min read
How to Barter to Save Money Without Running Afoul Labor and Tax Rules
Growth Strategies

How to Barter to Save Money Without Running Afoul Labor and Tax Rules

Here's what your business needs to know about volunteers and paying in barter.
Gwen Moran | 2 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.