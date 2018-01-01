Batteries
Never Suffer from Low Battery Anxiety Again. Here Are 5 of the Best Phone Chargers.
Do you worry when your battery drops below 50 percent? Never fear, our charger guide is here.
More From This Topic
Apple
Apple Says iPhone 6 Battery Fires in China Likely Caused by External Factors
'I don't dare play with the phone in bed and if it heats up I quickly throw it aside,' said a 21-year-old student in Beijing.
Batteries
Samsung's Woes Highlight Explosive Limits of Lithium Batteries
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has issued recalls for battery packs, snow blowers, hoverboards, flashlights and power recliners in the past year, all because of fires caused by lithium-ion batteries.
Tesla
Under Tesla's Wing, SolarCity's Future Remains Uncertain
With a tentative agreement to be purchased by its sister company, Tesla Motors, SolarCity is going all in on a strategy that some analysts say is ahead of its time: pairing solar systems with the automaker's energy-storage batteries.
Batteries
This New Fuel Cell Tech Could Power Your Phone for a Week
The tech could even be scaled up for larger applications including electric vehicles.
Safety
Regulators Are Investigating Exploding Hoverboards
The Consumer Product Safety Commission designated the issue as a 'priority investigation.'
Tesla
Tesla Is Already Making Grid Batteries at the Gigafactory
The batteries, intended for building owners and utilities, were expected to begin production in the first quarter of next year.
Charging
uBeam's Wireless Technology Aims to Kill the Power Cord
With ultrasonic waves, the newest innovation in powering up charges ahead.
Electric Cars
This Startup Is Developing an Electric Car Battery That Charges in Minutes
StoreDot's goal is for electric cars to travel hundreds of miles after just five minutes of charging.
Tesla
New Details Emerge About Tesla's Hotly Anticipated $35,000 Car
The Model 3, reportedly launching in 2017, will come in two versions: a sedan and a crossover.
Tesla
Elon Musk: Demand for Tesla's Home Battery Is 'Crazy Off the Hook'
The company's Nevada gigafactory could dedicate all of its production to the home and utility products.