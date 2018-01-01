Batteries

Apple Says iPhone 6 Battery Fires in China Likely Caused by External Factors
Apple

'I don't dare play with the phone in bed and if it heats up I quickly throw it aside,' said a 21-year-old student in Beijing.
Reuters | 3 min read
Samsung's Woes Highlight Explosive Limits of Lithium Batteries
Batteries

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has issued recalls for battery packs, snow blowers, hoverboards, flashlights and power recliners in the past year, all because of fires caused by lithium-ion batteries.
Reuters | 6 min read
Under Tesla's Wing, SolarCity's Future Remains Uncertain
Tesla

With a tentative agreement to be purchased by its sister company, Tesla Motors, SolarCity is going all in on a strategy that some analysts say is ahead of its time: pairing solar systems with the automaker's energy-storage batteries.
Reuters | 6 min read
This New Fuel Cell Tech Could Power Your Phone for a Week
Batteries

The tech could even be scaled up for larger applications including electric vehicles.
Timothy J. Seppala | 1 min read
Regulators Are Investigating Exploding Hoverboards
Safety

The Consumer Product Safety Commission designated the issue as a 'priority investigation.'
Daniel Cooper | 2 min read
Tesla Is Already Making Grid Batteries at the Gigafactory
Tesla

The batteries, intended for building owners and utilities, were expected to begin production in the first quarter of next year.
Katie Fehrenbacher | 3 min read
uBeam's Wireless Technology Aims to Kill the Power Cord
Charging

With ultrasonic waves, the newest innovation in powering up charges ahead.
Michael Frank | 3 min read
This Startup Is Developing an Electric Car Battery That Charges in Minutes
Electric Cars

StoreDot's goal is for electric cars to travel hundreds of miles after just five minutes of charging.
Katie Fehrenbacher | 4 min read
New Details Emerge About Tesla's Hotly Anticipated $35,000 Car
Tesla

The Model 3, reportedly launching in 2017, will come in two versions: a sedan and a crossover.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
Elon Musk: Demand for Tesla's Home Battery Is 'Crazy Off the Hook'
Tesla

The company's Nevada gigafactory could dedicate all of its production to the home and utility products.
Kirsten Korosec | 4 min read
